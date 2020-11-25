Update 144: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (Nov. 24, 8 p.m.)

Alberta is declaring a state of public health emergency. Aggressive measures will protect the health system and slow the spread of COVID-19.
Latest updates
- Over the last 24 hours, 1,115 new cases were identified.
- There are 348 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 66 in intensive care.
- There are 13,349 active cases in the province.
- To date, 35,695 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
- There were 16 additional deaths reported, and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is now 492.
- There was an increase of 13,576 tests, for a total of 2,141,346 tests on 1,426,119 Albertans overall.
- Testing positivity rate is 8.3 per cent.
- All zones across the province have cases:
- Calgary Zone: 4,903 active cases and 15,520 recovered
- South Zone: 649 active cases and 2,870 recovered
- Edmonton Zone: 6,128 active cases and 13,356 recovered
- North Zone: 764 active cases and 2,535 recovered
- Central Zone: 830 active cases and 1,331 recovered
- 75 active cases and 83 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- Currently, 318 schools, about 13 per cent, are on alert or have outbreaks, with 1,135 cases in total.
- Of those, 140 schools are on alert, with 200 total cases.
- Outbreaks are declared in 181 schools, including 65 on watch, with a total of 935 cases.
- So far, in-school transmission has likely occurred in 184 schools. Of these, 100 have had only one new case as result.
- Based on data available to date, 271 schools have been removed from the alert list.
- There are 497 active and 2,230 recovered cases at long-term care facilities and supportive/home living sites; 307 residents at these facilities have died.
- Alberta is reporting case numbers and information daily, including on weekends and holidays.
Strong restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19
- New public health measures are being implemented across Alberta. These include mandatory provincewide measures and those targeted at regions under enhanced status.
- These new restrictions and increased enforcement will reduce the spread of COVID-19 in communities, protect hospitals, keep schools and businesses open as much as possible, and better protect vulnerable Albertans.
- Not following mandatory restrictions could result in fines of $1,000 per ticketed offence and up to $100,000 through the courts.
- All existing guidance and legal orders remain in place in all areas.
- Alberta Health, Alberta Health Services and local municipalities continue to closely monitor the spread across the province.
Changes to contact tracing
- With the significant increase in new cases and demand, the Alberta Health Services (AHS) contact tracing team is facing a slowly growing backlog.
- To maximize the impact of case investigation and contact tracing, AHS will not call diagnosed cases who are no longer infectious.
- Instead of working in sequence, AHS will start with the most recently diagnosed cases to reach as many recent cases as possible. This will have the greatest benefit in preventing further transmission.
- Anyone not receiving a call will receive a text message from AHS providing them with guidance on if and when their isolation period has ended.
- All Albertans who test positive for COVID-19 will receive a text message to notify them when their isolation period will end.
- AHS continues to work to further increase its teams of contact tracers.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- All Albertans are encouraged to download the secure ABTraceTogether app, which is integrated with provincial contact tracing. The federal app is not a contact tracing app.
- Secure contact tracing is an effective tool to stop the spread by notifying people who were exposed to a confirmed case so they can isolate and be tested.
- Early issues have been fixed so the app can run in the background of all mobile devices.
- As of Nov. 23, 274,649 Albertans were using the ABTraceTogether app, 66 per cent on iOS and 34 per cent on Android. On average, 20 new users were registering every hour.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
Symptoms for children and adults
- Everyone in Alberta should monitor themselves for symptoms.
- Adults over age 18 should stay home and get tested if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.
- Children should refer to the daily screening checklist for instructions.
- If a child has any of the core symptoms, they need to isolate for at least 10 days from the start of symptoms or until the symptoms are gone, whichever is longer, or until they test negative for COVID-19.
- Core symptoms for children: cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of sense of taste or smell.
- For any other symptoms in a child, please assess the number of symptoms and follow the guidance in the checklist.
International traveller COVID-19 pilot
- An Alberta-Canada joint pilot program is testing an alternative to the 14-day quarantine requirement for international travellers while continuing to protect Canadians from COVID-19.
- Participants are closely monitored daily for symptoms and must follow enhanced preventive health measures, such as wearing masks in public places and avoiding visiting high-risk groups.
Influenza immunization
- Everyone, especially seniors and those at risk, is encouraged to get immunized against influenza.
- As of Nov. 16, more than 1,142,419 Albertans have received their flu shot.
- By appointment, doctors’ offices and participating pharmacies will immunize ages five and up.
- By appointment, public health clinics will immunize ages under five, their household members; people with no provincial health number; and where they are the only provider.
School health measures
- An online map lists schools with two or more confirmed cases, updated every school day.
- Government distributed more than 1.6 million reusable masks to 740,000 students and 90,000 staff.
MyHealth Records quick access
- Parents and guardians can access the COVID-19 test results for children under the age of 18 through MyHealth Records (MHR) as soon as they are ready.
- As of Nov. 23, 445,487 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Access to justice
- For the latest updates on court operations, please visit:
Alberta’s Recovery Plan
- Alberta’s Recovery Plan will create jobs, economic diversification and a strong economic future.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Resources are also available online.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Legally, all Albertans must physically distance and isolate when sick or with symptoms.
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Please share acts of kindness during this difficult time at #AlbertaCares.
Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.