Update 149: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (Dec. 1, 3:45 p.m.)

Mandatory restrictions remain in effect. All Albertans must continue to do their part to protect the health-care system and bend the curve of COVID-19.
Latest updates
- Over the last 24 hours, 1,307 new cases were identified.
- There are 479 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 97 in intensive care.
- There are 16,628 active cases in the province.
- To date, 42,305 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
- There was an increase of 15,816 tests (2,270,972 total) for a total of 1,480,386 people tested.
- The testing positivity rate is 8.4 per cent.
- All zones across the province have cases:
- Calgary Zone: 6,162 active cases and 17,998 recovered
- South Zone: 672 active cases and 3,215 recovered
- Edmonton Zone: 7,552 active cases and 16,297 recovered
- North Zone: 895 active cases and 2,965 recovered
- Central Zone: 1,249 active cases and 1,700 recovered
- 98 active cases and 130 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- Currently, 393 schools, about 16 per cent, are on alert or have outbreaks, with 1,453 cases in total.
- Of those, 186 schools are on alert, with 281 total cases.
- Outbreaks are declared in 207 schools, including 92 on watch, with a total of 1,172 cases.
- So far, in-school transmission has likely occurred in 241 schools. Of these, 123 have had only one new case result.
- Based on data available to date, 267 schools have been removed from the alert list.
- There are 744 active and 2,524 recovered cases at long-term care facilities and supportive/home living sites.
- To date, 351 of the 551 reported deaths (64 per cent) have been in long-term care facilities or supportive/home living sites
- In the last 24 hours, there were 10 additional COVID-related deaths reported: one on Nov. 24, one on Nov. 25, two on Nov. 26, one on Nov. 27, three on Nov. 29, and two on Nov. 28.
- The total number of COVID-19 related deaths is now 551.
- Alberta is reporting case numbers and information daily, including on weekends and holidays.
Strong restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19
- Strong, targeted public health measures are in place across Alberta. These include mandatory provincewide measures and those targeted at regions under enhanced status.
- These restrictions and increased enforcement are intended to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in communities, protect hospitals, keep schools, places of worship and businesses open as much as possible, and better protect vulnerable Albertans.
- Though announced on Nov. 24, it will take several weeks to determine the full impact of these restrictions on the spread of COVID-19.
- All existing guidance and legal orders remain in place in all areas.
- Alberta Health, AHS and local municipalities continue to closely monitor the spread across the province.
School health measures
- Students in Grades 7 to 12 are attending school through at-home learning until Jan. 8, except during Winter Break, and will continue at-home learning after the break and resume in-person classes on Jan. 11.
- Students in kindergarten to Grade 6 will continue in-person learning until their scheduled Winter Break, move to at-home learning after the break, and resume in-person classes on Jan. 11.
- Students with disabilities and students in outreach programs who require support and services that cannot be met through at-home learning can continue to receive supports and services in-person at school.
- An online map lists schools with two or more confirmed cases, updated every school day.
Enforcement of public health measures
- The government is granting certain Alberta peace officers and community peace officers temporary authority to enforce public health orders.
- Expanding these authorities will increase the number of officers able to levy fines by about 700.
- Not following mandatory restrictions could result in fines of $1,000 per ticketed offence and up to $100,000 through the courts.
International traveller COVID-19 pilot
- An Alberta-Canada joint pilot program is testing an alternative to the 14-day quarantine requirement for international travellers while continuing to protect Canadians from COVID-19.
- Participants are closely monitored daily for symptoms and must follow enhanced preventive health measures, such as wearing masks in public places and avoiding visiting high-risk groups.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- All Albertans are encouraged to download the secure ABTraceTogether app, which is integrated with provincial contact tracing. The federal app is not a contact tracing app.
- Secure contact tracing is an effective tool to stop the spread by notifying people who were exposed to a confirmed case so they can isolate and be tested.
- Early issues have been fixed so the app can run in the background of all mobile devices.
- As of Nov. 30, 280,121 Albertans were using the ABTraceTogether app, 66 per cent on iOS and 34 per cent on Android. On average, 11 new users were registering every hour.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
Symptoms for children and adults
- Everyone in Alberta should monitor themselves for symptoms.
- Adults over age 18 should stay home and get tested if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.
- Children should refer to the daily screening checklist for instructions.
- If a child has any of the core symptoms, they need to isolate for at least 10 days from the start of symptoms or until the symptoms are gone, whichever is longer, or until they test negative for COVID-19.
- Core symptoms for children: cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of sense of taste or smell.
- For any other symptoms in a child, please assess the number of symptoms and follow the guidance in the checklist.
Influenza immunization
- Everyone, especially seniors and those at risk, is encouraged to get immunized against influenza.
- As of Nov. 21, 1,298,466 Albertans have received their flu shot.
- By appointment, doctors’ offices and participating pharmacies will immunize ages five and up.
- By appointment, public health clinics will immunize ages under five, their household members; people with no provincial health number; and where they are the only provider.
MyHealth Records quick access
- Parents and guardians can access the COVID-19 test results for children under the age of 18 through MyHealth Records (MHR) as soon as they are ready.
- As of Nov. 23, 445,487 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Access to justice
- For the latest updates on court operations, please visit:
Alberta’s Recovery Plan
- Alberta’s Recovery Plan will create jobs, economic diversification and a strong economic future.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Resources are also available online.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Legally, all Albertans must physically distance and isolate when sick or with symptoms.
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Please share acts of kindness during this difficult time at #AlbertaCares.
- Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.