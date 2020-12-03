Update 150: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m.)

Alberta’s government is preparing to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in 2021. All Albertans must continue to do their part to protect the health-care system and bend the curve.
Latest updates
- Over the last 24 hours, 1,685 new cases were identified.
- There are 504 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 97 in intensive care.
- There are 17,144 active cases in the province.
- To date, 43,464 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
- There was an increase of 18,432 tests (2,289,456 total) for a total of 1,487,573 people tested.
- The testing positivity rate is 9.2 per cent.
- All zones across the province have cases:
- Calgary Zone: 6,331 active cases and 18,450 recovered
- South Zone: 663 active cases and 3,278 recovered
- Edmonton Zone: 7,857 active cases and 16,790 recovered
- North Zone: 967 active cases and 3,030 recovered
- Central Zone: 1,226 active cases and 1,785 recovered
- 100 active cases and 131 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- There are 771 active and 2,596 recovered cases at long-term care facilities and supportive/home living sites.
- To date, 357 of the 561 reported deaths (64 per cent) have been in long-term care facilities or supportive/home living sites
- In the last 24 hours, there were 10 additional COVID-related deaths reported: one on Nov. 23, two on Nov. 27, one on Nov. 28, two on Nov. 29, two on Nov. 30, and two on Dec. 1.
- The total number of COVID-19 related deaths is now 561.
- Alberta is reporting case numbers and information daily, including on weekends and holidays.
Schools
- Currently, 397 schools, about 17 per cent, are on alert or have outbreaks, with 1,537 cases in total.
- Of those, 187 schools are on alert, with 305 total cases.
- Outbreaks are declared in 210 schools, including 96 on watch, with a total of 1,232 cases.
- So far, in-school transmission has likely occurred in 253 schools. Of these, 125 have had only one new case result.
- Based on data available to date, 268 schools have been removed from the alert list.
- Students in Grades 7 to 12 are attending school through at-home learning until Jan. 8, except during Winter Break, and will continue at-home learning after the break and resume in-person classes on Jan. 11.
- Students in kindergarten to Grade 6 will continue in-person learning until their scheduled Winter Break, move to at-home learning after the break, and resume in-person classes on Jan. 11.
- Students with disabilities and students in outreach programs who require support and services that cannot be met through at-home learning can continue to receive supports and services in-person at school.
- An online map lists schools with two or more confirmed cases, updated every school day.
Vaccine distribution
- A new task force has been appointed to prepare for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
- Several vaccines are undergoing review and awaiting approval by Health Canada.
- Immunization will proceed in phases, beginning in early 2021, once vaccines are received. Phase 1 will include Albertans most at-risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19, as well as health-care workers and long-term and supportive living staff.
Strong restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19
- Strong, targeted public health measures are in place across Alberta. These include mandatory provincewide measures and those targeted at regions under enhanced status.
- These restrictions and increased enforcement are intended to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in communities, protect hospitals, keep schools, places of worship and businesses open as much as possible, and better protect vulnerable Albertans.
- Though announced on Nov. 24, it will take several weeks to determine the full impact of these restrictions on the spread of COVID-19.
- All existing guidance and legal orders remain in place in all areas.
- Alberta Health, AHS and local municipalities continue to closely monitor the spread across the province.
Enforcement of public health measures
- The government is granting certain Alberta peace officers and community peace officers temporary authority to enforce public health orders.
- Expanding these authorities will increase the number of officers able to levy fines by about 700.
- Not following mandatory restrictions could result in fines of $1,000 per ticketed offence and up to $100,000 through the courts.
International traveller COVID-19 pilot
- An Alberta-Canada joint pilot program is testing an alternative to the 14-day quarantine requirement for international travellers while continuing to protect Canadians from COVID-19.
- Participants are closely monitored daily for symptoms and must follow enhanced preventive health measures, such as wearing masks in public places and avoiding visiting high-risk groups.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- All Albertans are encouraged to download the secure ABTraceTogether app, which is integrated with provincial contact tracing. The federal app is not a contact tracing app.
- Secure contact tracing is an effective tool to stop the spread by notifying people who were exposed to a confirmed case so they can isolate and be tested.
- Early issues have been fixed so the app can run in the background of all mobile devices.
- As of Nov. 30, 280,121 Albertans were using the ABTraceTogether app, 66 per cent on iOS and 34 per cent on Android. On average, 11 new users were registering every hour.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
Symptoms for children and adults
- Everyone in Alberta should monitor themselves for symptoms.
- Adults over age 18 should stay home and get tested if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.
- Children should refer to the daily screening checklist for instructions.
- If a child has any of the core symptoms, they need to isolate for at least 10 days from the start of symptoms or until the symptoms are gone, whichever is longer, or until they test negative for COVID-19.
- Core symptoms for children: cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of sense of taste or smell.
- For any other symptoms in a child, please assess the number of symptoms and follow the guidance in the checklist.
Influenza immunization
- Everyone, especially seniors and those at risk, is encouraged to get immunized against influenza.
- As of Nov. 21, 1,298,466 Albertans have received their flu shot.
- By appointment, doctors’ offices and participating pharmacies will immunize ages five and up.
- By appointment, public health clinics will immunize ages under five, their household members; people with no provincial health number; and where they are the only provider.
MyHealth Records quick access
- Parents and guardians can access the COVID-19 test results for children under the age of 18 through MyHealth Records (MHR) as soon as they are ready.
- As of Nov. 23, 445,487 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Access to justice
- For the latest updates on court operations, please visit:
Alberta’s Recovery Plan
- Alberta’s Recovery Plan will create jobs, economic diversification and a strong economic future.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Resources are also available online.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Legally, all Albertans must physically distance and isolate when sick or with symptoms.
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Please share acts of kindness during this difficult time at #AlbertaCares.
- Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.