Update 152: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (Dec. 4, 3:45 p.m.)

Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Alberta. All Albertans must continue to follow all public health measures to help bend the curve and protect the health-care system.
Latest updates
- Over the last 24 hours, 1,828 new cases were identified.
- There are 533 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 99 in intensive care.
- There are 18,243 active cases in the province.
- To date, 46,018 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
- There was an increase of 17,186 tests (2,326,411 total) for a total of 1,502,472 people tested.
- The testing positivity rate is 10.5 per cent.
- All zones across the province have cases:
- Calgary Zone: 6,666 active cases and 19,399 recovered
- South Zone: 630 active cases and 3,411 recovered
- Edmonton Zone: 8,578 active cases and 17,877 recovered
- North Zone: 1,012 active cases and 3,201 recovered
- Central Zone: 1,251 active cases and 1,996 recovered
- 106 active cases and 134 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- Currently, 415 schools, about 18 per cent, are on alert or have outbreaks, with 1,581 cases in total.
- Of those, 194 schools are on alert, with 301 total cases.
- Outbreaks are declared in 221 schools, including 99 on watch, with a total of 1,280 cases.
- So far, in-school transmission has likely occurred in 269 schools. Of these, 130 have had only one new case result.
- Based on data available to date, 264 schools have been removed from the alert list.
- An online map lists schools with two or more confirmed cases, updated every school day.
- There are 751 active and 2,714 recovered cases at long-term care facilities and supportive/home living sites.
- To date, 376 of the 590 reported deaths (64 per cent) have been in long-term care facilities or supportive/home living sites
- In the last 24 hours, there were 15 additional COVID-related deaths reported: one on Nov. 28, one on Nov. 30, three on Dec. 1, six on Dec. 2, and four on Dec. 3.
- The total number of COVID-19 related deaths is now 590.
- Alberta is reporting case numbers and information daily, including on weekends and holidays.
Vaccine distribution
- A task force has been appointed to prepare for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
- Several vaccines are undergoing review and awaiting approval by Health Canada.
- Immunization will proceed in phases, beginning in early 2021, once vaccines are received.
- Phase 1 will include Albertans most at-risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19, as well as health-care workers and long-term care and supportive living staff.
Strong restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19
- Strong, targeted public health measures are in place across Alberta. These include mandatory provincewide measures and those targeted at regions under enhanced status.
- These restrictions and increased enforcement are intended to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in communities, protect hospitals, keep schools, places of worship and businesses open as much as possible, and better protect vulnerable Albertans.
- Though announced on Nov. 24, it will take several weeks to determine the full impact of these restrictions on the spread of COVID-19.
- All existing guidance and legal orders remain in place in all areas.
- Alberta Health, AHS and local municipalities continue to closely monitor the spread across the province.
Enforcement of public health measures
- The government is granting certain Alberta peace officers and community peace officers temporary authority to enforce public health orders.
- Expanding these authorities will increase the number of officers able to levy fines by about 700.
- Not following mandatory restrictions could result in fines of $1,000 per ticketed offence and up to $100,000 through the courts.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- All Albertans are encouraged to download the secure ABTraceTogether app, which is integrated with provincial contact tracing. The federal app is not a contact tracing app.
- Secure contact tracing is an effective tool to stop the spread by notifying people who were exposed to a confirmed case so they can isolate and be tested.
- Early issues have been fixed so the app can run in the background of all mobile devices.
- As of Dec. 4, 281,250 Albertans were using the ABTraceTogether app, 66 per cent on iOS and 34 per cent on Android. On average, 11 new users were registering every hour.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
Symptoms for children and adults
- Adults over age 18 should stay home and get tested if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.
- Children should refer to the daily screening checklist for instructions.
Influenza immunization
- Everyone, especially seniors and those at risk, is encouraged to get immunized against influenza.
- As of Nov. 29, 1,337,957 Albertans have received their flu shot.
- By appointment, doctors’ offices and participating pharmacies will immunize ages five and up.
- By appointment, public health clinics will immunize ages under five, their household members; people with no provincial health number; and where they are the only provider.
MyHealth Records quick access
- Parents and guardians can access the COVID-19 test results for children under the age of 18 through MyHealth Records (MHR) as soon as they are ready.
- As of Dec. 3, 463,442 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Access to justice
- For the latest updates on court operations, please visit:
Alberta’s Recovery Plan
- Alberta’s Recovery Plan will create jobs, economic diversification and a strong economic future.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Resources are also available online.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Legally, all Albertans must physically distance and isolate when sick or with symptoms.
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Please share acts of kindness during this difficult time at #AlbertaCares.
- Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.