Update 154: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (Dec. 8, 5 p.m.)

Additional mandatory provincewide measures have been announced to help bend the curve and protect the health-care system.
Latest updates
- Over the last 24 hours, 1,727 new cases were identified.
- There are 654 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 112 in intensive care.
- There are 20,388 active cases in the province.
- To date, 51,000 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
- There was an increase of 19,109 tests (2,410,675 total) for a total of 1,534,783 people tested.
- The testing positivity rate is 9.4 per cent.
- In the last 24 hours, there were nine additional COVID-related deaths reported: one on Nov. 30, one on Dec. 1, three on Dec. 5, and four on Dec. 7.
- The total number of COVID-19 related deaths is now 640.
- All zones across the province have cases:
- Calgary Zone: 7,529 active cases and 21,202 recovered
- South Zone: 646 active cases and 3,611 recovered
- Edmonton Zone: 9,383 active cases and 20,214 recovered
- North Zone: 1,212 active cases and 3,494 recovered
- Central Zone: 1,526 active cases and 2,335 recovered
- 92 active cases and 144 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- Currently, 426 schools, about 18 per cent, are on alert or have outbreaks, with 1,701 cases in total.
- Of those, 177 schools are on alert, with 283 total cases.
- Outbreaks are declared in 249 schools, including 108 on watch, with a total of 1,418 cases.
- So far, in-school transmission has likely occurred in 293 schools. Of these, 141 have had only one new case result.
- Based on data available to date, 291 schools have been removed from the alert list.
- An online map lists schools with two or more confirmed cases, updated every school day.
- There are 865 active and 2,978 recovered cases at long-term care facilities and supportive/home living sites.
- To date, 406 of the 640 reported deaths (63 per cent) have been in long-term care facilities or supportive/home living sites.
- Alberta is reporting case numbers and information daily, including on weekends and holidays.
New provincewide restrictions announced to slow the spread of COVID-19
- In response to increasing case numbers, Alberta has announced new restrictions.
- Effective immediately, mandatory provincewide measures on social gatherings and masking are in effect.
- Effective 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 13, additional restrictions will come into effect including business closures and restrictions on other services, retail businesses and attendance at places of worship.
- These mandatory restrictions apply provincewide and will be in place for at least four weeks.
- All existing guidance and legal orders remain in place, including closures previously required on Nov. 27.
- Alberta Health, AHS and local municipalities continue to closely monitor the spread across the province.
Enforcement of public health measures
- The government has granted certain Alberta peace officers and community peace officers temporary authority to enforce public health orders.
- Expanding these authorities increases the number of officers able to levy fines by about 700.
- Not following mandatory restrictions could result in fines of $1,000 per ticketed offence and up to $100,000 through the courts.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- All Albertans are encouraged to download the secure ABTraceTogether app, which is integrated with provincial contact tracing. The federal app is not a contact tracing app.
- Secure contact tracing is an effective tool to stop the spread by notifying people who were exposed to a confirmed case so they can isolate and be tested.
- Early issues have been fixed so the app can run in the background of all mobile devices.
- As of Dec. 7, 282,038 Albertans were using the ABTraceTogether app, 66 per cent on iOS and 34 per cent on Android. On average, seven new users were registering every hour.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
Symptoms for children and adults
- Adults over age 18 should stay home and get tested if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.
- Children should refer to the daily screening checklist for instructions.
Influenza immunization
- Everyone, especially seniors and those at risk, is encouraged to get immunized against influenza.
- As of Nov. 29, 1,337,957 Albertans have received their flu shot.
- By appointment, doctors’ offices and participating pharmacies will immunize ages five and up.
- By appointment, public health clinics will immunize ages under five, their household members; people with no provincial health number; and where they are the only provider.
MyHealth Records quick access
- Parents and guardians can access the COVID-19 test results for children under the age of 18 through MyHealth Records (MHR) as soon as they are ready.
- As of Dec. 3, 463,442 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Access to justice
- For the latest updates on court operations, please visit:
Alberta’s Recovery Plan
- Alberta’s Recovery Plan will create jobs, economic diversification and a strong economic future.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Resources are also available online.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Legally, all Albertans must physically distance and isolate when sick or with symptoms.
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Please share acts of kindness during this difficult time at #AlbertaCares.
Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.