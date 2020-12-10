Update 156: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (Dec. 10, 3:45 p.m.)

Testing positivity rate remains high. Albertans must continue to work together to bend the curve and protect the health-care system.
Latest updates
- Over the last 24 hours, 1,566 new cases were identified.
- There are 682 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 124 in intensive care.
- There are 20,163 active cases in the province.
- To date, 54,225 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
- There was an increase of 16,793 tests (2,444,373 total) for a total of 1,547,298 people tested.
- The testing positivity rate is 9.5 per cent.
- In the last 24 hours, there were 13 additional COVID-related deaths reported: one on Dec. 2, one on Dec. 4, two on Dec. 5, two on Dec. 6, one on Dec. 7, four on Dec. 8, and two on Dec. 9.
- The total number of COVID-19 related deaths is now 666.
- All zones across the province have cases:
- Calgary Zone: 7,304 active cases and 22,337 recovered
- South Zone: 601 active cases and 3,726 recovered
- Edmonton Zone: 9,464 active cases and 21,770 recovered
- North Zone: 1,247 active cases and 3,683 recovered
- Central Zone: 1,480 active cases and 2,590 recovered
- 67 active cases and 119 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- Currently, 432 schools, about 18 per cent, are on alert or have outbreaks, with 1,789 cases in total.
- Of those, 157 schools are on alert, with 263 total cases.
- Outbreaks are declared in 275 schools, including 113 on watch, with a total of 1,526 cases.
- So far, in-school transmission has likely occurred in 317 schools. Of these, 158 have had only one new case result.
- Based on data available to date, 309 schools have been removed from the alert list.
- An online map lists schools with two or more confirmed cases, updated every school day.
- There are 775 active and 3,223 recovered cases at long-term care facilities and supportive/home living sites.
- To date, 419 of the 666 reported deaths (63 per cent) have been in long-term care facilities or supportive/home living sites.
- Alberta is reporting case numbers and information daily, including on weekends and holidays.
Vaccine distribution
- Alberta will deliver its first COVID-19 vaccines to critical health-care workers at the highest-risk facilities next week. The Pfizer vaccine has now been approved by Health Canada.
- Eligible groups of health-care workers, including staff at long-term care and supportive living facilities, will be offered vaccinations starting in early 2021.
New provincewide restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19
- In response to increasing case numbers, new restrictions on social gatherings and masking are in effect.
- Effective 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 13, additional restrictions will come into effect, including business closures and restrictions on other services, retail businesses and attendance at places of worship.
- These mandatory restrictions apply provincewide and will be in place for at least four weeks.
- All existing guidance and legal orders remain in place, including closures previously required on Nov. 27.
- Alberta Health, AHS and local municipalities continue to closely monitor the spread across the province.
Enforcement of public health measures
- The government has granted certain Alberta peace officers and community peace officers temporary authority to enforce public health orders.
- Expanding these authorities increases the number of officers able to levy fines by about 700.
- Not following mandatory restrictions will result in fines of $1,000 per ticketed offence and up to $100,000 through the courts.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- All Albertans are encouraged to download the secure ABTraceTogether app, which is integrated with provincial contact tracing. The federal app is not a contact tracing app.
- Secure contact tracing is an effective tool to stop the spread by notifying people who were exposed to a confirmed case so they can isolate and be tested.
- Early issues have been fixed so the app can run in the background of all mobile devices.
- As of Dec. 10, 283,043 Albertans were using the ABTraceTogether app, 66 per cent on iOS and 34 per cent on Android. On average, 11 new users were registering every hour.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
Symptoms for children and adults
- Adults over age 18 should stay home and get tested if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.
- Children should refer to the daily screening checklist for instructions.
Influenza immunization
- Everyone, especially seniors and those at risk, is encouraged to get immunized against influenza.
- As of Dec. 5, 1,365,073 Albertans have received their flu shot. That means almost 31 per cent of Albertans are immunized against influenza so far this year.
- By appointment, doctors’ offices and participating pharmacies will immunize ages five and up.
- By appointment, public health clinics will immunize ages under five, their household members; people with no provincial health number; and where they are the only provider.
MyHealth Records quick access
- Parents and guardians can access the COVID-19 test results for children under the age of 18 through MyHealth Records (MHR) as soon as they are ready.
- As of Dec. 3, 463,442 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Access to justice
- For the latest updates on court operations, please visit:
Alberta’s Recovery Plan
- Alberta’s Recovery Plan will create jobs, economic diversification and a strong economic future.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Resources are also available online.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Legally, all Albertans must physically distance and isolate when sick or with symptoms.
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Please share acts of kindness during this difficult time at #AlbertaCares.
Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.