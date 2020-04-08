Update 25: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (April 7 at 5 p.m.)

Twenty-five new cases of COVID-19 have been reported, bringing the total number of cases in Alberta to 1,373. Two more Albertans, including one resident at the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre, have died since the last report, bringing the total deaths in the province to 26.
Latest updates
• While there are only 25 new reported cases, it is important to not place too much emphasis or predict trends on any given day’s figures. Low cases are likely partially a delayed result of the testing changes implemented on March 23. Despite aggressive measures, cases are expected to continue to rise.
• Tighter restrictions have been placed on visitors to continuing care centres, group homes and other facilities.
• A total of 967 cases are laboratory confirmed and 406 are probable cases (symptomatic close contacts of laboratory confirmed cases). Laboratory positivity rates remain consistent at two per cent.
• Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:
o 835 cases in the Calgary zone
o 358 cases in the Edmonton zone
o 90 cases in the North zone
o 66 cases in the Central zone
o 22 cases in the South zone
o Two cases in zones yet to be confirmed
• Of these cases, there are currently 42 people in hospital, 15 of whom have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU).
• Of the 1,373 total cases, 199 are suspected of being community acquired.
• There are now a total of 447 confirmed recovered cases.
• Two new deaths are from the Calgary zone. There have been 17 deaths in the Calgary zone, four in the Edmonton zone, four in the North zone, and one in the Central zone.
• Stronger outbreak measures have been put in place at continuing care facilities. To date, 130 cases have been confirmed at these facilities.
• There have been 65,265 people tested for COVID-19 and a total of 67,117 tests performed by the lab. There were 1,203 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
• Aggregate data, showing cases by age range and zone, as well as by local geographic areas, is available online at alberta.ca/covid19statistics.
• All Albertans need to work together to help prevent the spread and overcome COVID-19.
• Restrictions remain in place for all gatherings and close-contact businesses, dine-in restaurants and non-essential retail services. A full list of restrictions is available online.
• A new guidance document is posted for symptomatic and asymptomatic health-care workers and those in public health enforcement. The document outlines next steps for isolation or return to work.
• As Albertans look forward to the holiday weekend, they are being reminded to:
o avoid gatherings outside of their immediate household
o find ways to connect while being physically separated
o worship in a way that does not put people at risk, including participating in virtual or live-streamed religious celebrations
o More guidelines for faith-based organizations can be found online.
No visitors at continuing care facilities
Families and friends can no longer visit long-term care centres, licensed group homes and other facilities as part of the ongoing work to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect Albertans.
Under an amended public health order, no visitors will be allowed unless a resident is dying or the visitor is essential for delivering care that cannot be delivered by staff. Read more details in the news release and in the public health order.
Access to justice
The Provincial Court of Alberta has provided a notice to self-represented litigants for family law matters, and to law enforcement for warrants. More information: https://albertacourts.ca/pc/resources/announcements
Healthy at home
Albertans are encouraged to stay healthy at home by maintaining their physical and mental health during COVID-19. Tips and ideas are available from a variety of online sources, including Active for Life. Post your wellness activities by using the hashtag #HealthyAtHomeAB.
Quick facts
• The most important measures that Albertans can take to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, is to practise good hygiene.
o This includes cleaning your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, coughing or sneezing into your elbow or sleeve, disposing of tissues appropriately.
• Anyone who has health concerns or is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should complete an online COVID-19 self-assessment.
• For recommendations on protecting yourself and your community, visit alberta.ca/COVID19.