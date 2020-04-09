Update 26: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (April 8 at 5 p.m.)

There are now 518 confirmed recovered cases of COVID-19. Fifty new cases have been reported, bringing the total number of cases in Alberta to 1,423. Three more Albertans, including a resident at the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre, have died since the last report, bringing the total deaths in the province to 29.
Latest updates
• A total of 1,005 cases are laboratory confirmed and 418 are probable cases (symptomatic close contacts of laboratory confirmed cases). Laboratory positivity rates remain consistent at two per cent.
• Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:
o 860 cases in the Calgary zone
o 368 cases in the Edmonton zone
o 95 cases in the North zone
o 72 cases in the Central zone
o 26 cases in the South zone
o Two cases in zones yet to be confirmed
• Of these cases, there are currently 44 people in hospital, 16 of whom have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU).
• Of the 1,423 total cases, 206 are suspected of being community acquired.
• There are now a total of 518 confirmed recovered cases.
• The three new deaths are from the Calgary zone, bringing the total in this zone to 20. Four people have died in the Edmonton zone, four in the North zone, and one in the Central zone.
• Stronger outbreak measures have been put in place at continuing care facilities. To date, 145 cases have been confirmed at these facilities.
• There have been 66,783 people tested for COVID-19 and a total of 68,726 tests performed by the lab. There were 1,645 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
• Aggregate data, showing cases by age range and zone, as well as by local geographic areas, is available online at alberta.ca/covid19statistics.
• All Albertans need to work together to help prevent the spread and overcome COVID-19.
• Restrictions remain in place for all gatherings and close-contact businesses, dine-in restaurants and non-essential retail services. A full list of restrictions is available online.
• Tighter restrictions have been placed on visitors to continuing care centres, group homes and other facilities. No visitors will be allowed unless a resident is dying or the visitor is essential for delivering care that cannot be delivered by staff.
• A new guidance document is posted for symptomatic and asymptomatic health-care workers and those in public health enforcement. The document outlines next steps for isolation or return to work.
• As Albertans look forward to the holiday weekend, they are being reminded to:
o avoid gatherings outside of their immediate household
o find ways to connect while being physically separated
o worship in a way that does not put people at risk, including participating in virtual or live-streamed religious celebrations
More guidelines for faith-based organizations can be found online.
Modelling the extent of COVID-19 in Alberta
The province released two different scenarios or forecasts estimating the trajectory of COVID-19 in Alberta and the impacts on the health system. Preparing for multiple scenarios – including the probable trajectory and an elevated trajectory – help ensure the right resources and supports are in place to help Albertans. This includes sufficient hospital and intensive care unit beds, ventilators and protective personal equipment for Albertans and the health-care workers caring for them. Full details of the modelling are available here.
Regulatory reporting deferrals
The Government of Alberta is immediately deferring specific legislated reporting requirements for energy companies under the Coal Conservation Act, the Oil and Gas Conservation Act and the Oil Sands Conservation Act.
These deferrals will not affect any monitoring requirements that ensure Alberta’s public safety and environmental protection, or any reporting required for royalty calculation and collection.
The order will expire on August 14, or 60 days after the date on which the public health emergency ends, whichever is earlier.
Quick facts
• The most important measures that Albertans can take to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, is to practise good hygiene.
o This includes cleaning your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, coughing or sneezing into your elbow or sleeve, disposing of tissues appropriately.
• Anyone who has health concerns or is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should complete an online COVID-19 self-assessment.
• For recommendations on protecting yourself and your community, visit alberta.ca/COVID19.