Update 27: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (April 9 at 5 p.m.)

There are now 592 confirmed recovered cases of COVID-19 in the province. With 28 new cases reported, the total number of cases in Alberta is 1,451. Another three Albertans have died since the last report, bringing the total deaths in the province to 32.
Latest updates
• Expanded access to testing has begun to better trace the spread of COVID-19 in hard-hit areas and in vulnerable residents.
• Albertans are strongly encouraged to stay home and in the province this long weekend.
• Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:
o 878 cases in the Calgary zone
o 376 cases in the Edmonton zone
o 97 cases in the North zone
o 72 cases in the Central zone
o 26 cases in the South zone
o Two cases in zones yet to be confirmed
• Of these cases, there are currently 47 people in hospital, 14 of whom have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU).
• 192 cases are suspected of being community acquired.
• There are now a total of 592 confirmed recovered cases.
• Two new deaths are from the Calgary zone, bringing the total in this zone to 22. One additional person has died in the Edmonton zone, bringing the number of deaths to five in this zone. Four people have died in the North zone, and one person has died in the Central zone.
• Stronger outbreak measures have been put in place at continuing care facilities. To date, 151 cases have been confirmed at these facilities.
• There have been 68,116 people tested for COVID-19 and a total of 70,247 tests performed by the lab. There were 1,333 people tested in the last 24 hours.
• Aggregate data, showing cases by age range and zone, as well as by local geographic areas, is available online at alberta.ca/covid19statistics.
• All Albertans need to work together to help prevent the spread and overcome COVID-19.
• Restrictions remain in place for all gatherings and close-contact businesses, dine-in restaurants and non-essential retail services. A full list of restrictions is available online.
• Tighter restrictions have been placed on visitors to continuing care centres, group homes and other facilities. No visitors will be allowed unless a resident is dying or the visitor is essential for delivering care that cannot be delivered by staff.
• As Albertans look forward to the holiday weekend, they are being reminded to:
o avoid gatherings outside of their immediate household
o visit over coffee remotely and virtually
o try to shop for groceries outside of peak hours
o limit Easter egg hunts to inside or on their property
o find ways to connect while being physically separated
o worship in a way that does not put people at risk, including participating in virtual or live-streamed religious celebrations
More guidelines for faith-based organizations can be found online.
Expanding testing to meet needs of Albertans
Alberta is expanding access to COVID-19 laboratory tests to better trace the spread of the novel coronavirus in hard-hit areas and in vulnerable residents. Testing is now being offered to three additional groups of individuals exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 including cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat or shortness of breath:
o symptomatic people living in the Calgary Zone
o symptomatic people who live with someone aged 65 years or older
o essential workers whose workplaces remain accessible to the public
Read the full list of people eligible for testing here. People can access tests by completing the COVID-19 self-assessment online.
The chief medical officer of health will examine and adjust testing protocols and access to COVID-19 tests based on the changing situation in Alberta.
Stay home and in Alberta this long weekend
Albertans are being strongly encouraged to stay home, in their communities, in the province and off the highways this long weekend to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Alberta and British Columbia have released a joint statement asking families and friends to stay in their home provinces and celebrate the holidays virtually. This will reduce the risk of highway crashes – tying up emergency and medical responders who are busy with pandemic planning and care – and help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus between families and provinces.
COVID-19 health care for out-of-country visitors
To limit the potential spread of the novel coronavirus, individuals visiting Alberta from another country will receive physician and hospital services for the treatment of COVID-19 – even if they do not have health coverage or the ability to pay. This temporary measure will protect Albertans and encourage visitors to obtain treatment for COVID-19. Physicians may submit claims for this service using the new COVID-19 billing process. More information about the billing process will be provided to physicians.
Alberta Connects Contact Centre
The Alberta Connects Contact Centre continues to operate over the long weekend, and will be available to Albertans from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., April 10-13. Direct lines to specific services (such as MyAlberta Digital Identity) will be closed. Albertans should call 310-4455 for assistance.
Access to justice
The Alberta Court of Appeal has provided an update regarding electronic hearings. More information: https://albertacourts.ca/ca/publications/announcements
Mental health supports
Confidential supports are available to help with mental health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 are available between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., seven days a week. Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations or ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line is available at 310-1818 to get anonymous help.
Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-402-8000 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in more than 170 languages.
Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are available at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
• The most important measures that Albertans can take to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, is to practise good hygiene.
o This includes cleaning your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, coughing or sneezing into your elbow or sleeve, disposing of tissues appropriately.
• Anyone who has health concerns or is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should complete an online COVID-19 self-assessment.
• For recommendations on protecting yourself and your community, visit alberta.ca/COVID19.