Update 29: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (April 11 at 4:15 p.m.)

There are now 774 confirmed recovered cases of COVID-19 in the province. With 69 new cases reported, the total number of cases in Alberta is 1,569. One Albertan has died since the last report, bringing the total deaths in the province to 40.
Latest updates
• Albertans are strongly encouraged to stay home this long weekend.
• Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:
o 967 cases in the Calgary zone
o 388 cases in the Edmonton zone
o 99 cases in the North zone
o 72 cases in the Central zone
o 30 cases in the South zone
o 4 cases in zones yet to be confirmed
• Of these cases, there are currently 47 people in hospital, 13 of whom have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU).
• 216 cases are suspected of being community acquired.
• The latest death was a resident of the McKenzie Towne continuing care facility, bringing the total number of deaths at this facility to 18, and 28 in the Calgary zone. A total of seven people have died in the Edmonton zone, four people have died in the North zone, and one person has died in the Central zone.
• Stronger outbreak measures have been put in place at continuing care facilities. To date, 172 cases have been confirmed at these facilities.
• There have been 72,779 people tested for COVID-19 and a total of 75,278 tests performed by the lab. There were 2,900 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
• Starting next week, continuing care workers will be required to wear masks at all times when providing direct patient care or working in patient-care areas. Workers in long-term care and designated supportive-living sites will only be allowed to work at one location.
• A fact sheet is available to answer questions kids may have about COVID-19.
• Aggregate data, showing cases by age range and zone, as well as by local geographic areas, is available online at alberta.ca/covid19statistics.
• All Albertans need to work together to help prevent the spread and overcome COVID-19.
• Restrictions remain in place for all gatherings and close-contact businesses, dine-in restaurants and non-essential retail services. A full list of restrictions is available online.
• Albertans are prohibited from attending all public recreation facilities, including golf courses. Staff are allowed to maintain courses as long as they follow public health measures that prevent the risk of transmitting COVID-19. More information on these measures can be found online.
Interprovincial assistance
Alberta is contributing N95 and procedural masks, nitrile gloves, goggles and ventilators to Ontario, Quebec and B.C. Read the news release here.
Expanding testing to meet needs of Albertans
Alberta has expanded access to COVID-19 laboratory tests to better trace the spread of the novel coronavirus in hard-hit areas and in vulnerable residents. Testing is being offered to three additional groups of individuals exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 including cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat or shortness of breath:
• symptomatic people living in the Calgary Zone
• symptomatic people who live with someone aged 65 years or older
• essential workers whose workplaces remain accessible to the public
Read the full list of people eligible for testing here. People can access tests by completing the COVID-19 self-assessment online.
The chief medical officer of health will examine and adjust testing protocols and access to COVID-19 tests based on the changing situation in Alberta.
Stay home and in Alberta this long weekend
Albertans are being strongly encouraged to stay home, in their communities, in the province and off the highways this long weekend to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Alberta and British Columbia have released a joint statement asking families and friends to stay in their home provinces and celebrate the holidays virtually. This will reduce the risk of highway crashes – tying up emergency and medical responders who are busy with pandemic planning and care – and help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus between families and provinces.
Alberta Connects Contact Centre
The Alberta Connects Contact Centre continues to operate over the long weekend, and will be available to Albertans from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., April 10-13. Direct lines to specific services (such as MyAlberta Digital Identity) will be closed. Albertans should call 310-4455 for assistance.
Mental health supports
Confidential supports are available to help with mental health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 are available between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., seven days a week. Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations or ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line is available at 310-1818 to get anonymous help.
Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-402-8000 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in more than 170 languages.
Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are available at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
• The most important measures that Albertans can take to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, is to practise good hygiene.
o This includes cleaning your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, coughing or sneezing into your elbow or sleeve, and disposing of tissues appropriately.
• Anyone who has health concerns or is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should complete an online COVID-19 self-assessment.
• For recommendations on protecting yourself and your community, visit alberta.ca/COVID19.