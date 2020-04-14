Update 31: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (April 13 at 5 p.m.)

There are now 877 confirmed recovered cases of COVID-19 in the province. With 81 new cases reported, the total number of cases in Alberta is 1,732. Two Albertans have died since the last report, bringing the total deaths in the province to 46.
Latest updates
• Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:
o 1,114 cases in the Calgary zone
o 399 cases in the Edmonton zone
o 105 cases in the North zone
o 74 cases in the Central zone
o 33 cases in the South zone
o Seven cases in zones yet to be confirmed
• Of these cases, there are currently 47 people in hospital, 14 of whom have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU).
• 254 cases are suspected of being community acquired.
• A total of 32 people have died in the Calgary zone, seven people have died in the Edmonton zone, six people have died in the North zone, and one person has died in the Central zone.
• One of the latest deaths was a resident of the Carewest Sarcee long-term care facility in Calgary zone. There have been a total of 13 cases at this facility.
• Stronger outbreak measures have been put in place at continuing care facilities. To date, 199 cases have been confirmed at these facilities, with a total of 29 deaths.
• There have been 77,007 people tested for COVID-19 and a total of 79,781 tests performed by the lab. There were 2,465 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
• Effective April 15, continuing care workers will be required to wear masks at all times when providing direct patient care or working in patient care areas.
• Starting April 16, workers in long-term care and designated supportive living sites will only be allowed to work at one location. This requirement must be fully implemented no later than April 23.
Expanding testing to meet needs of Albertans
Alberta has expanded access to COVID-19 laboratory tests to better trace the spread of the novel coronavirus. In addition to testing in hard-hit areas and testing of vulnerable Albertans and essential workers, any individual exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 including cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat or shortness of breath, is now eligible for testing.
People can access testing by completing the COVID-19 self-assessment online. A separate self-assessment tool is available for health care and shelter workers, enforcement and first responders.
The chief medical officer of health will continue to examine and adjust testing protocols and access to COVID-19 tests based on the changing situation in Alberta.
Boosting charitable donations
The Alberta government will match, dollar-for dollar, donations up to $2 million to Alberta-based charities and non-profit organizations with COVID-19 fundraising campaigns. Learn more about the eligible organizations here.
Mental health supports
Confidential supports are available to help with mental health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 are available between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., seven days a week. Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations or ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line is available at 310-1818 to get anonymous help.
Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-402-8000 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in more than 170 languages.
Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are available at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
• The most important measures that Albertans can take to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, is to practise good hygiene.
o This includes cleaning your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, coughing or sneezing into your elbow or sleeve, and disposing of tissues appropriately.
• Anyone who has health concerns or is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should complete an online COVID-19 self-assessment.
• For recommendations on protecting yourself and your community, visit alberta.ca/COVID19.