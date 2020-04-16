Update 33: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (April 15 at 6 p.m.)

Since the last report, 126 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Alberta to 1,996.
Latest updates
• An unexpected network issue occurred during the last 24 hours that has temporarily limited data reporting, including the number of recovered cases and the breakdown of cases by zones across the province.
• Once network problems have been resolved, updated data will be released as part of the April 16 daily update.
• 126 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Alberta to 1,996.
• No new deaths have been reported.
• There have been 82,534 people tested for COVID-19 and a total of 85,502 tests performed by the lab. There were 2,839 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
• Effective April 15, continuing care workers are required to wear masks at all times when providing direct patient care or working in patient care areas.
• Starting April 16, workers in long-term care and designated supportive living sites will only be allowed to work at one location. This requirement must be fully implemented no later than April 23.
• All Albertans need to work together to overcome COVID-19. Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.
Mental health supports
The Government of Alberta is spending more than $53 million in one-time funding to implement more online, phone and in-person mental health and addiction recovery support to make it easier for Albertans to access services from anywhere in Alberta during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Read the news release for more information.
Confidential supports are available to help with mental health concerns. Both the Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 are available toll-free 24-7.
Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Access to justice
The Court of Queen’s Bench has updated its requirements for non-lawyers participating in video or teleconference hearings, and has temporarily changed its filing requirements for probate applications. For more information: www.albertacourts.ca/qb/resources/announcements.
Family violence prevention
A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line is available at 310-1818 to get anonymous help.
Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-402-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., in more than 170 languages.
Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are available at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
• The most important measure Albertans can take to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, is to practise good hygiene.
o This includes cleaning your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, coughing or sneezing into your elbow or sleeve, and disposing of tissues appropriately.
• Anyone who has health concerns or is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should complete an online COVID-19 self-assessment.
• For recommendations on protecting yourself and your community, visit alberta.ca/COVID19.