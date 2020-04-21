Update 38: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (April 20 at 3:30 p.m.)

Alberta has now tested more than 100,000 people for COVID-19. There are 1,230 confirmed recovered cases in the province, and 105 new cases have been reported, bringing the total number of cases to 2,908. Four Albertans have died since the last report, bringing the total number of reported deaths to 59.
Latest updates
• Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:
o 2,077 cases in the Calgary zone
o 438 cases in the Edmonton zone
o 156 cases in the South zone
o 143 cases in the North zone
o 77 cases in the Central zone
o 17 cases in zones yet to be confirmed
• Of these cases, there are currently 63 people in hospital, 15 of whom have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU).
• 559 cases are suspected of being community acquired.
• The total deaths are: 40 in the Calgary zone; nine in the Edmonton zone; nine in the North zone; and one in the Central zone.
• To date, 330 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 38 residents at these facilities have died.
• There have been 100,898 people tested for COVID-19 and a total of 105,317 tests performed by the lab. In the last 24 hours, 3,994 tests have been completed.
• One of the recent deaths was a woman in her 60s who was a worker at the Cargill Plant in High River. There are 360 cases in workers from that plant, and 484 total cases have been linked to that outbreak.
• Many cases identified in the Calgary zone over the weekend were linked to this broader outbreak.
• There is a dedicated team working on reducing spread, with particular attention to households where they may not have the resources or space for self-isolation to happen.
• Another recent death was a resident at Manoir du Lac in McLennan, which brings the total deaths at this facility to seven.
• Alberta Health Services has assumed administration of Manoir du Lac. Learn more.
Support for health-care aides
• Government of Alberta announced support to increase staffing of health-care aides and alleviate pressures in contracted continuing care facilities. Read the news release.
Family and Community Support Services program
• The Family and Community Support Services program has been amended to temporarily allow funding to be used for food supply issues during the pandemic.
Mental health supports
Confidential supports are available to help with mental health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 are available between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., seven days a week.
Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
• A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line is available at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
• Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are available at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
• The most important measure Albertans can take to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, is to practise good hygiene.
o This includes cleaning your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, coughing or sneezing into your elbow or sleeve, and disposing of tissues appropriately.
• Those with symptoms of COVID-19, including cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat, or shortness of breath, should complete an online COVID-19 self-assessment. After completing the form, there is no need to call 811.
• Truck drivers can now use an interactive map on 511Alberta to find open restaurants, restrooms and showers on Alberta highways.
• All Albertans need to work together to overcome COVID-19. Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.