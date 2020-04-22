Update 39: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (April 21 at 6 p.m.)

There are 1,273 confirmed recovered cases in the province, and 187 new cases have been reported, bringing the total number of cases to 3,095. Two Albertans have died since the last report, bringing the total number of reported deaths to 61.
Latest updates
• Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:
o 2,204 cases in the Calgary zone
o 446 cases in the Edmonton zone
o 200 cases in the South zone
o 148 cases in the North zone
o 77 cases in the Central zone
o 20 cases in zones yet to be confirmed
• Of these cases, there are currently 64 people in hospital, 18 of whom have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU).
• 281 cases are suspected of being community acquired.
• The total deaths are: 41 in the Calgary zone; 10 in the North zone; nine in the Edmonton zone; and one in the Central zone.
• One of the recent deaths was a man in his 80s who was a resident at the J.B. Wood Continuing Care in High Prairie.
• To date, 358 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 39 residents at these facilities have died.
• Starting today, locations of all active outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities will be posted at alberta.ca/covid-19-alberta-data.aspx.
• There have been 104,370 people tested for COVID-19 and a total of 109,015 tests performed by the lab. In the last 24 hours, 3,698 tests have been completed.
• There are 401 cases in workers from the Cargill meat processing plant in High River, and 515 total cases have been linked to that outbreak.
• There is a dedicated team working on reducing spread, with particular attention to households that may not have the resources or space for self-isolation to happen.
Mental health supports
Confidential supports are available to help with mental health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 are available between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., seven days a week.
Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
• A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line is available at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
• Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are available at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
• The most important measure Albertans can take to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, is to practise good hygiene.
o This includes cleaning your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, coughing or sneezing into your elbow or sleeve, and disposing of tissues appropriately.
• Those with symptoms of COVID-19, including cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat, or shortness of breath, should complete an online COVID-19 self-assessment. After completing the form, there is no need to call 811.
• The Family and Community Support Services program has been amended to temporarily allow funding to be used for food supply issues during the pandemic.
• Support is available to increase staffing of health-care aides and alleviate pressures in contracted continuing care facilities. Read the news release here.
• Truck drivers can now use an interactive map on 511Alberta to find open restaurants, restrooms and showers on Alberta highways.
• All Albertans need to work together to overcome COVID-19. Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.