Update 40: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (April 22 at 4 p.m.)

There are 1,310 confirmed recovered cases in the province, and 306 new cases have been reported, bringing the total number of cases to 3,401. Five Albertans have died since the last report, bringing the total number of reported deaths to 66.
Latest updates
• Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:
o 2,396 cases in the Calgary zone
o 451 cases in the Edmonton zone
o 303 cases in the South zone
o 150 cases in the North zone
o 79 cases in the Central zone
o 22 cases in zones yet to be confirmed
• Of these cases, there are currently 70 people in hospital, 18 of whom have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU).
• 308 cases are suspected of being community acquired.
• The total deaths are: 42 in the Calgary zone; 14 in the North zone; nine in the Edmonton zone; and one in the Central zone.
• To date, 375 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 44 residents at these facilities have died.
• There have been 108,521 people tested for COVID-19 and a total of 113,499 tests performed by the lab. In the last 24 hours, 4,484 tests have been completed.
• Any individual exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, including cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat or shortness of breath, is eligible for testing. People can access testing by completing the COVID-19 self-assessment online. A separate self-assessment tool is available for health-care and shelter workers, enforcement and first responders.
Access to justice
• The Court of Queen’s Bench has extended limiting hearings to only emergency and urgent matters to May 31 and the adjournment of criminal jury trials and jury selections to Sept. 8. More information:
Mental health supports
Confidential supports are available to help with mental health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 are available between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., seven days a week.
Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
• A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line is available at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
• Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are available at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Turkey hunting season
• Hunters successfully drawn for the upcoming 2020 Merriam’s Turkey Season who are unable to participate due to COVID-19 are asked to not purchase their hunting licence. Their draw priority will be automatically restored following the end of the season.
Quick facts
• The most important measure Albertans can take to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, is to practise good hygiene.
o This includes cleaning your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, coughing or sneezing into your elbow or sleeve, and disposing of tissues appropriately.
• Those with symptoms of COVID-19, including cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat, or shortness of breath, should complete an online COVID-19 self-assessment. After completing the form, there is no need to call 811.
• Support is available to increase staffing of health-care aides and alleviate pressures in contracted continuing care facilities. Read the news release here.
• All Albertans need to work together to overcome COVID-19. Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.