Update 43: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (April 25 at 3:30 p.m.)

Confirmed recovered cases now number 1,471, and 216 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported, bringing the total number to 4,233. One more Albertan has died.
Latest updates
• Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:
o 2,964 cases in the Calgary zone
o 475 cases in the Edmonton zone
o 510 cases in the South zone
o 173 cases in the North zone
o 83 cases in the Central zone
o 28 cases in zones yet to be confirmed
• Of these cases, there are currently 77 people in hospital, 20 of whom have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU).
• 385 cases are suspected of being community acquired.
• The total deaths are 73: 46 in the Calgary zone; 14 in the North zone; 10 in the Edmonton zone; one in the Central zone; and two in the South zone.
• To date, 415 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 48 residents at these facilities have died.
• There have been 121,244 people tested for COVID-19 and a total of 127,165 tests performed by the lab. In the last 24 hours, 4,718 tests have been completed.
Mental health supports
• Confidential supports are available to help with mental health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
• Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
• A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line is available at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
• Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are available at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
• The most important measure Albertans can take to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, is to practise good hygiene.
o This includes cleaning your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, coughing or sneezing into your elbow or sleeve, and disposing of tissues appropriately.
• Any individual exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, including cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat or shortness of breath, is eligible for testing. People can access testing by completing the COVID-19 self-assessment online. A separate self-assessment tool is available for health-care and shelter workers, enforcement and first responders. After completing the form, there is no need to call 811.
• All Albertans need to work together to overcome COVID-19. Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.