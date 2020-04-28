Update 45: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (April 27 at 6 p.m.)

Confirmed recovered cases now number 1,664, and 216 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported, bringing the total number to 4,696. Two more Albertans have died.
Latest updates
• Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:
o 3,257 cases in the Calgary zone
o 643 cases in the South zone
o 484 cases in the Edmonton zone
o 196 cases in the North zone
o 84 cases in the Central zone
o 32 cases in zones yet to be confirmed
• Of these cases, there are currently 87 people in hospital, 20 of whom have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU).
• 489 cases are suspected of being community acquired.
• The total deaths are 75: 48 in the Calgary zone; 14 in the North zone; 10 in the Edmonton zone; two in the South zone; and one in the Central zone.
• To date, 458 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 50 residents at these facilities have died.
• Four new cases of COVID-19 have been identified at the Calgary Drop-In Centre and Salvation Army shelter in Calgary. Appropriate precautions are in place and Community and Social Services is working with Alberta Health Services to increase testing and support for those involved. Testing has been implemented for all contacts (both symptomatic and asymptomatic persons) at the affected centers.
• There have been 128,860 people tested for COVID-19 and a total of 135,442 tests performed by the lab. In the last 24 hours, 3,870 tests have been completed.
• There have been a total of 472 health-care workers impacted by COVID-19. Of these, 181 are currently active cases and 291 are recovered.
Outbreak at Bearspaw First Nation
• There are 14 cases of COVID-19 in the Bearspaw First Nation in the South zone.
• The Stoney Nakoda Tribal Council has a sophisticated emergency management system in place to contain the outbreak and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
• Emergency services, including isolation trailers and contact tracing, are already in place.
Mental health supports
Confidential supports are available to help with mental health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
• A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line is available at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
• Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are available at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
• The most important measure Albertans can take to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, is to practise good hygiene.
o This includes cleaning your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, coughing or sneezing into your elbow or sleeve, and disposing of tissues appropriately.
• Any individual exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, including cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat or shortness of breath, is eligible for testing. People can access testing by completing the COVID-19 self-assessment online. A separate self-assessment tool is available for health-care and shelter workers, enforcement and first responders. After completing the form, there is no need to call 811.
• All Albertans need to work together to overcome COVID-19. Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.