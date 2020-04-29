Update 46: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (April 28 at 6:30 p.m.)

Confirmed recovered cases now number 1,800, and 154 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported, bringing the total number to 4,850. Five more Albertans have died.
Latest updates
• Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:
o 3,366 cases in the Calgary zone
o 685 cases in the South zone
o 486 cases in the Edmonton zone
o 202 cases in the North zone
o 84 cases in the Central zone
o 27 cases in zones yet to be confirmed
• Of these cases, there are currently 82 people in hospital, 21 of whom have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU).
• 524 cases are suspected of being community acquired.
• The total deaths are 80: 50 in the Calgary zone; 14 in the North zone; 11 in the Edmonton zone; four in the South zone; and one in the Central zone.
• To date, 483 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 52 residents at these facilities have died.
• There have been 131,772 people tested for COVID-19 and a total of 138,681 tests performed by the lab. In the last 24 hours, 3,239 tests have been completed.
• The number of confirmed and recovered cases among health-care workers is now available online. The vast majority of cases are believed to have acquired their infection outside of the workplace.
Select registry services available remotely
• To help limit the number of Albertans who need to visit registry agents in person, the Government of Alberta is temporarily allowing registry agents to provide corporate registry services, personal property registry services, and select motor vehicle services by phone, secure email, fax or mail.
• For a full list of services available through alternative delivery methods, visit alberta.ca/covid19.
Mental health supports
Confidential supports are available to help with mental health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
• A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line is available at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
• Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are available at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
• The most important measure Albertans can take to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, is to practise good hygiene.
o This includes cleaning your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, coughing or sneezing into your elbow or sleeve, and disposing of tissues appropriately.
• Any individual exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, including cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat or shortness of breath, is eligible for testing. People can access testing by completing the COVID-19 self-assessment online. A separate self-assessment tool is available for health-care and shelter workers, enforcement and first responders. After completing the form, there is no need to call 811.
• All Albertans need to work together to overcome COVID-19. Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.