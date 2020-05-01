Update 49: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (May 1 at 4:15 p.m.)

Confirmed recovered cases now number 2,359, and 218 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported, bringing the total number to 5,573. Three more Albertans have died.
Latest updates
• Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:
o 3,708 cases in the Calgary zone
o 1,033 cases in the South zone
o 498 cases in the Edmonton zone
o 215 cases in the North zone
o 87 cases in the Central zone
o 32 cases in zones yet to be confirmed
• Of these cases, there are currently 86 people in hospital, 22 of whom have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU).
• 699 cases are suspected of being community acquired.
• The total deaths are 92: 59 in the Calgary zone; 15 in the North zone; 12 in the Edmonton zone; five in the South zone; and one in the Central zone.
• To date, 580 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 64 residents at these facilities have died.
• There have been 145,420 people tested for COVID-19 and a total of 153,766 tests performed by the lab. In the last 24 hours, 4,829 tests have been completed.
Contact tracing technology to support COVID-19 response
• The ABTraceTogether app will enhance current manual contact tracing and capacity, and facilitate early detection to help reduce the spread of the virus and better protect Albertans. It means Albertans will be contacted more quickly if they are at risk. The app is now available from the Apple App Store and Google Play.
• Use of the app is voluntary; users must opt in.
• The app does not track the user’s physical location and does not use GPS. Protecting privacy is paramount; all contact data is only on the user’s phone and is deleted after 21 days.
• Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy. Learn more about ABTraceTogether.
Non-essential travel reminder
• Non-essential travel is still not recommended, including travel within Alberta. This will remain the case until the third stage of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy. Now is not the time to visit mountain communities for the weekend. National parks remain closed to visitors.
Mental health supports
• Confidential supports are available to help with mental health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
• Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
• A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line is available at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
• Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• The requirement for in-person Emergency Protection Order (EPO) applications for those fleeing family violence has been temporarily suspended; provincial courts can now hear applications for EPOs via telecommunication.
• Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are available at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
• The most important measure Albertans can take to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, is to practise good hygiene.
o This includes cleaning your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, coughing or sneezing into your elbow or sleeve, and disposing of tissues appropriately.
• Any individual exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, including cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat or shortness of breath, is eligible for testing. People can access testing by completing the COVID-19 self-assessment online. A separate self-assessment tool is available for health-care and shelter workers, enforcement and first responders. After completing the form, there is no need to call 811.
• All Albertans need to work together to overcome COVID-19. Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.
• The number of confirmed and recovered cases among health-care workers is available online. The vast majority of cases are believed to have acquired their infection outside of the workplace.
• Locations of all active outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are posted at alberta.ca/covid-19-alberta-data.aspx and will be updated every Tuesday and Friday.