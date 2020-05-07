Update 54: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (May 6 at 5:15 p.m.)

Recovered cases make up more than half of Alberta’s cases of COVID-19 at 3,552. Seventy new cases have been reported, bringing the total number to 5,963. Six more Albertans have died.
Latest updates
• Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:
o 4,003 cases in the Calgary zone
o 1,111 cases in the South zone
o 503 cases in the Edmonton zone
o 229 cases in the North zone
o 91 cases in the Central zone
o 26 cases in zones yet to be confirmed
• Of these cases, there are currently 82 people in hospital, 19 of whom have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU).
• 730 cases are suspected of being community acquired.
• The total deaths are 112: 79 in the Calgary zone; 15 in the North zone; 12 in the Edmonton zone; five in the South zone; and one in the Central zone.
• To date, 632 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 82 residents at these facilities have died.
• There have been 946 cases in workers from the Cargill meat processing plant in High River, with 798 recovered.
• There have been 566 cases in workers from JBS Foods Canada in Brooks, with 434 recovered.
• Thirty-eight cases have been confirmed at Harmony Beef since March and 12 have recovered.
• There have been 160,185 people tested for COVID-19 and a total of 170,509 tests performed by the lab. In the last 24 hours, 3,494 tests have been completed.
Continued monitoring of food processing plants
• The health and safety of workers at Alberta’s food processing plants continues to be monitored to ensure the safe operation of Alberta’s food supply chain.
• Public health officials, Occupational Health and Safety, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and others have all worked together to protect worker safety at the plants and help limit the spread. Read the online bulletin.
Access to justice
• The Court of Queen’s Bench is now hearing summary dispositions via WebEx for civil cases in which all parties agree to proceed in this manner. More information: https://www.albertacourts.ca/qb/resources/announcements
Supports for families with school-aged children
• A provincial education helpline is available to parents that will address questions about managing at-home learning, and direct parents to school authorities, where applicable.
• The intent is to provide advice to families, particularly to parents of children with disabilities, who have questions about their child’s program now that the traditional delivery process has changed.
• The helpline is 780-422-6548 (toll-free by first dialing 310-0000) and studentsupport@gov.ab.ca.
• The line operates Monday to Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Albertans downloading tracer app
• The ABTraceTogether app will enhance current manual contact tracing and capacity, and facilitate early detection to help reduce the spread of the virus and better protect Albertans. It means Albertans will be contacted more quickly if they are at risk.
• Use of the app is voluntary; users must opt in.
• The app does not track the user’s physical location and does not use GPS. Protecting privacy is paramount; all contact data is only on the user’s phone and is deleted after 21 days.
• Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy. More information on the app, including links to download it, can be found online.
• Since its launch, the app has attracted more than 135,462 registered users.
Mental health supports
• Mental Health Week is May 4 to 10, an opportunity to promote positive mental health for everyone. The Canadian Mental Health Association has a variety of resources available at mentalhealthweek.ca.
• Confidential supports are available to help with mental health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
• The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
• Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
• A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line is available at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
• Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• The requirement for in-person Emergency Protection Order (EPO) applications for those fleeing family violence has been temporarily suspended; provincial courts can now hear applications for EPOs via telecommunication.
• Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are available at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
• The most important measure Albertans can take to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, is to practise good hygiene.
o This includes cleaning your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, coughing or sneezing into your elbow or sleeve, and disposing of tissues appropriately.
• Any individual exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, including cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat or shortness of breath, is eligible for testing. People can access testing by completing the COVID-19 self-assessment online. A separate self-assessment tool is available for health-care and shelter workers, enforcement and first responders. After completing the form, there is no need to call 811.
• All Albertans need to work together to overcome COVID-19. Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.