Update 59: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (May 11 at 5 p.m.)

Alberta’s COVID-19 hospitalization
rates remain low with 73 people currently in hospital, 12 of whom are in
intensive care. In total, 4,659 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19. Two
more Albertans have died.
Latest updates
- *47 new cases have been reported, bringing the number
of total active cases to 1,524.
- Cases have been identified in all zones across the
province:
- 1,011 active cases and 3,131 recovered cases in the
Calgary zone
- 338 active cases and 809 recovered cases in the South
zone
- 53 active cases and 437 recovered cases in the
Edmonton zone
- 27 active cases and 181 recovered cases in the North
zone
- 17 active cases and 81 recovered cases in the Central
zone
- Five active cases and 20 recovered cases in zones yet
to be confirmed
- Additional information, including the total number of
cases, is reported online.
- There have been 682 cases to date with an unknown
exposure.
- The total deaths are 117: 82 in the Calgary zone; 15 in
the North zone; 12 in the Edmonton zone; seven in the South zone; and one
in the Central zone.
- There are 102 active cases and 542 recovered cases at
continuing care facilities. Eighty-four residents at these facilities have
died.
- There are 36 active cases among workers from the
Cargill meat processing plant in High River, and 911 have recovered.
- There are 58 active cases among workers from JBS Foods
Canada in Brooks, and 548 have recovered.
- 16 active cases have been confirmed at Harmony Beef,
and 22 individuals have recovered.
- There have been 175,502 people tested for COVID-19 and
a total of 188,157 tests performed by the lab. In the last 24 hours, 2,864
tests have been completed.
- From May 11-18, testing eligibility will be expanded in
the Calgary zone to include anyone working outside of the home who is not
experiencing symptoms. Up to 1,000 tests for this group can be done per
day. Booking will be on a first-come, first-served basis through the Alberta
Health Services online
assessment tool.
Supporting Alberta
businesses through relaunch
- A new Alberta Biz Connect web page provides business
owners with information on health and safety guidelines for general
workplaces and sector-specific guidelines for those able to open in stage
one of relaunch to ensure businesses can reopen safely during the COVID-19
pandemic.
- For more information, visit alberta.ca/BizConnect
Access to justice
- As the Provincial Court of Alberta’s COVID-19 response
plan is being extended to manage scheduled (and to be scheduled) criminal
matters, pre-trial conferences and pre-preliminary hearing conferences are
now being conducted. More
information.
Albertans downloading
tracer app
- The ABTraceTogether app will enhance current manual
contact tracing and capacity, and facilitate early detection to help
reduce the spread of the virus and better protect Albertans. It means
Albertans will be contacted more quickly if they are at risk.
- Use of the app is voluntary; users must opt in.
- The app does not track the user’s physical location and
does not use GPS. Protecting privacy is paramount; all contact data is
only on the user’s phone and is deleted after 21 days.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of
Alberta’s Relaunch
Strategy. More information on the app, including links to download it,
can be found online.
- The app currently has 159,245 registered users.
Mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available to help with mental
health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the
Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 are available 24 hours a day, seven
days a week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has a variety of
resources available at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers
professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led,
text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online
resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to
talk with children.
Family violence
prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line is available
at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at
1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- The requirement for in-person Emergency Protection
Order (EPO) applications for those fleeing family violence has been temporarily
suspended; provincial courts can now hear applications for EPOs via
telecommunication.
- Information sheets and other resources on family
violence prevention are available at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- The most important measure Albertans can take to
prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, is to practise good
hygiene.
- This includes cleaning your hands regularly for at
least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, coughing or sneezing into
your elbow or sleeve, and disposing of tissues appropriately.
- Any individual exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19,
including cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat or shortness of breath, is
eligible for testing. People can access testing by completing the COVID-19
self-assessment
online. A separate self-assessment
tool is available for health-care and shelter workers, enforcement and
first responders. After completing the form, there is no need to call 811.
- All Albertans need to work together to overcome
COVID-19. Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have experienced
in their community during this difficult time by using the hashtag
#AlbertaCares.
Editor’s note: The number of active cases has been corrected.