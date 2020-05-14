Update 61: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (May 13 at 6 p.m.)

Stage one of Alberta’s relaunch
strategy begins May 14 as restrictions are gradually lifted, with a more
gradual reopening in Calgary and Brooks.
Alberta’s COVID-19 hospitalization rates remain low with 70
people currently in hospital, 11 of whom are in intensive care. In total, 5,076
Albertans have recovered from COVID-19. Two more Albertans have died.
Latest updates
- 62 new cases have been reported, bringing the number of
total active cases to 1,211.
- Cases have been identified in all zones across the
province:
- 990 active cases and 3,301 recovered cases in the
Calgary zone
- 117 active cases and 1,045 recovered cases in the
South zone
- 61 active cases and 439 recovered cases in the
Edmonton zone
- 21 active cases and 191 recovered cases in the North
zone
- 14 active cases and 82 recovered cases in the Central
zone
- Eight active cases and 18 recovered cases in zones yet
to be confirmed
- Additional information, including the total number of
cases, is reported online.
- There have been 638 cases to date with an unknown
exposure.
- The total deaths are 120: 84 in the Calgary zone; 15 in
the North zone; 12 in the Edmonton zone; eight in the South zone; and one
in the Central zone.
- There are 104 active cases and 562 recovered cases at
continuing care facilities; 86 residents at these facilities have died.
- There are 23 active cases among workers from the
Cargill meat processing plant in High River, and 924 have recovered.
- There are 15 active cases among workers from JBS Foods
Canada in Brooks, and 620 have recovered.
- 10 active cases have been confirmed at Harmony Beef,
and 30 individuals have recovered.
- There have been 181,624 people tested for COVID-19 and
a total of 195,402 tests performed by the lab. In the last 24 hours, 4,072
tests have been completed.
Stage one of relaunch
set to begin
- Stage one of Alberta’s relaunch strategy puts safety
first as restrictions are gradually lifted and Albertans begin to get back
to work. Calgary and Brooks will see a more gradual reopening, taking into
account higher case numbers in these two cities, to balance public safety
with the need to get businesses open and services restored for Albertans.
Supporting Alberta
businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta Biz Connect web page provides business
owners with information on health and safety guidelines for general
workplaces and sector-specific guidelines for those able to open in stage
one of relaunch to ensure businesses can reopen safely during the COVID-19
pandemic.
Getting buildings
ready for relaunch
- A new
guide provides building operators and managers information and
instruction on how to flush stagnant water out of pipes and water systems
in buildings that have sat vacant or underutilized during the COVID-19
pandemic.
- Building operators should do this work while they
continue to be partially closed and as they prepare to reopen their doors
to employees, businesses and the public.
Albertans downloading
tracer app
- The ABTraceTogether app will enhance current manual
contact tracing and capacity, and facilitate early detection to help
reduce the spread of the virus and better protect Albertans. It means
Albertans will be contacted more quickly if they are at risk.
- Use of the app is voluntary; users must opt in.
- The app does not track the user’s physical location and
does not use GPS. Protecting privacy is paramount; all contact data is
only on the user’s phone and is deleted after 21 days.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of
Alberta’s Relaunch
Strategy. More information on the app, including links to download it,
can be found online.
- The app currently has 165,888 registered users.
Mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available to help with mental
health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the
Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 are available 24 hours a day, seven
days a week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has a variety of
resources available at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers
professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led,
text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online
resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to
talk with children.
Family violence
prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line is available
at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at
1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- The requirement for in-person Emergency Protection
Order (EPO) applications for those fleeing family violence has been temporarily
suspended; provincial courts can now hear applications for EPOs via
telecommunication.
- Information sheets and other resources on family
violence prevention are available at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- The most important measure Albertans can take to
prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, is to practise good
hygiene.
- This includes cleaning your hands regularly for at
least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, coughing or sneezing into
your elbow or sleeve, and disposing of tissues appropriately.
- Any individual exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19,
including cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat or shortness of breath, is
eligible for testing. People can access testing by completing the COVID-19
self-assessment
online. A separate self-assessment
tool is available for health-care and shelter workers, enforcement and
first responders. After completing the form, there is no need to call 811.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have
experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the
