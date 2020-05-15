Update 62: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (May 14 at 5 p.m.)

Stage one of Alberta’s relaunch
strategy has begun as restrictions are gradually lifted, with a more gradual
reopening in Calgary and Brooks.
Alberta’s COVID-19 hospitalization rates remain low with 65
people currently in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care. In total, 5,205
Albertans have recovered from COVID-19. One more Albertan has died.
Latest updates
- 50 new cases have been reported, bringing the number of
total active cases to 1,131.
- Cases have been identified in all zones across the
province:
- 915 active cases and 3,414 recovered cases in the
Calgary zone
- 113 active cases and 1,053 recovered cases in the
South zone
- 63 active cases and 441 recovered cases in the
Edmonton zone
- 20 active cases and 193 recovered cases in the North
zone
- 11 active cases and 85 recovered cases in the Central
zone
- Nine active cases and 19 recovered cases in zones yet
to be confirmed
- Additional information, including the total number of
cases, is reported online.
- There have been 631 cases to date with an unknown
exposure.
- There have been 185,545 people tested for COVID-19 and
a total of 200,218 tests performed by the lab. In the last 24 hours, 4,816
tests have been completed.
- The total deaths are 121: 85 in the Calgary zone; 15 in
the North zone; 12 in the Edmonton zone; eight in the South zone; and one
in the Central zone.
- There are 100 active cases and 569 recovered cases at
continuing care facilities; 87 residents at these facilities have died.
- There are 16 active cases among workers from the
Cargill meat processing plant in High River, and 932 have recovered.
- There are 14 active cases among workers from JBS Foods
Canada in Brooks, and 627 have recovered.
- Five active cases have been confirmed at Harmony Beef,
and 35 individuals have recovered.
Workplace plans to
address COVID-19
- All workplaces are expected to develop and implement
policies and procedures to address COVID-19, including a plan to reduce
the risk of transmission among staff and customers.
- The completed plan must be posted in places of business
or online within seven days of the public being able to attend the
business. Information and the plan template is available at alberta.ca/BizConnect.
Guidance available on
mask use
- Where physical distancing isn’t possible, wearing
non-medical masks can help limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19,
especially when used with other preventative
measures.
- Details on non-medical masks, including when and how to
use them and what to consider when making or buying them, is available online.
Alberta’s provincial
historic sites, museums and archives
- The Royal Alberta Museum is reopening to the public on
May 16 and the Royal Tyrrell Museum is reopening on May 22.
- All facilities will follow public health guidelines
regarding cleaning and encouraging physical distancing. The reopening
status of Alberta’s other historic sites, museums and archives can be
found at history.alberta.ca.
Stage one of relaunch
has begun
- Stage one of Alberta’s relaunch
strategy puts safety first as restrictions are gradually lifted and
Albertans begin to get back to work. Calgary and Brooks will see a more
gradual reopening, taking into account higher case numbers in these two
cities, to balance public safety with the need to get businesses open and
services restored for Albertans.
Supporting Alberta
businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta Biz Connect web page provides business
owners with information on health and safety guidelines for general
workplaces and sector-specific guidelines for those able to open in stage
one of relaunch to ensure businesses can reopen safely during the COVID-19
pandemic.
- For more information, visit alberta.ca/BizConnect
Driver’s licence and
vehicle renewal
- Albertans are reminded that if their driver’s licence,
ID card, or vehicle registration expired or is set to expire March 17
through May 14, they have until May 15 to renew. Albertans whose documents
are expiring are encouraged to connect with their local registry agent by
phone and explore options to renew their documents by phone, secure email,
fax or mail.
Albertans downloading
tracer app
- The ABTraceTogether app will enhance current manual
contact tracing and capacity, and facilitate early detection to help
reduce the spread of the virus and better protect Albertans. It means
Albertans will be contacted more quickly if they are at risk.
- Use of the app is voluntary; users must opt in.
- The app does not track the user’s physical location and
does not use GPS. Protecting privacy is paramount; all contact data is
only on the user’s phone and is deleted after 21 days.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of
Alberta’s Relaunch
Strategy. More information on the app, including links to download it,
can be found online.
- The app currently has 169,367 registered users.
Mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available to help with mental
health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the
Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 are available 24 hours a day, seven
days a week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has a variety of
resources available at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers
professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led,
text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online
resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to
talk with children.
Family violence
prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line is available
at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at
1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- The requirement for in-person Emergency Protection
Order (EPO) applications for those fleeing family violence has been temporarily
suspended; provincial courts can now hear applications for EPOs via
telecommunication.
- Information sheets and other resources on family
violence prevention are available at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- The most important measure Albertans can take to
prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, is to practise good
hygiene.
- This includes cleaning your hands regularly for at
least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, coughing or sneezing into
your elbow or sleeve, and disposing of tissues appropriately.
- Any individual exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19,
including cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat or shortness of breath, is
eligible for testing. People can access testing by completing the COVID-19
self-assessment
online. A separate self-assessment
tool is available for health-care and shelter workers, enforcement and
first responders. After completing the form, there is no need to call 811.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have
experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the
hashtag #AlbertaCares.