Update 63: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (May 15 at 5:15 p.m.)

Alberta’s COVID-19
hospitalization rates remain low with 62 people currently in hospital, nine of
whom are in intensive care. In total, 5,317 Albertans have recovered from
COVID-19. Four more Albertans have died.
As of today, limits on outside
gatherings have increased to no more than 50 people from the previous limit of
15.
Latest updates
- 58 new cases have been reported, bringing the number of
total active cases to 1,073.
- Cases have been identified in all zones across the
province:
- 870 active cases and 3,505 recovered cases in the
Calgary zone
- 106 active cases and 1,069 recovered cases in the
South zone
- 61 active cases and 444 recovered cases in the
Edmonton zone
- 18 active cases and 195 recovered cases in the North
zone
- 13 active cases and 85 recovered cases in the Central
zone
- Five active cases and 19 recovered cases in zones yet
to be confirmed
- Additional information, including the total number of
cases, is reported online.
- There have been 630 cases to date with an unknown
exposure.
- There have been 189,225 people tested for COVID-19 and
a total of 204,723 tests performed by the lab. In the last 24 hours, 4,505
tests have been completed.
- The total deaths are 125: 89 in the Calgary zone; 15 in
the North zone; 12 in the Edmonton zone; eight in the South zone; and one
in the Central zone.
- There are 103 active cases and 576 recovered cases at
continuing care facilities; 91 residents at these facilities have died.
Stay safe over the
long weekend
- Provincial parks are open, but some facilities remain
closed, campfires are not permitted, and camping does not open until June
1. Learn more here.
- Albertans should follow public health guidelines and
take extra steps to keep members of their household safe when heading to
provincial parks, cottages, and onto public land this weekend. This
includes:
- Respecting the health and safety of small communities
along the way by planning their trip without stops for gas or food, where
possible.
- Continuing to practise physical distancing and proper
handwashing.
- Respecting municipal restrictions for playgrounds. If
playgrounds can be accessed, encourage children to play with children in
the same household or their cohort family, sanitize hands before or after
playing on a play structure, and remember to wash everyone’s hands
thoroughly as soon as possible.
- Downloading the ABTraceTogether
app and turning it on when leaving home.
Limits extended for
outside gatherings
- Effective May 15, outside gatherings which are
currently restricted to 15 people will
be increased to a maximum of 50.
- Physical distance of two metres must remain between
people from different households, and attendees must follow proper hygiene
practices.
- Attendees should not share food or drinks.
- Indoor gatherings are still limited to fewer than 15
people, except when otherwise identified in public health orders such as
workplaces, places of worship, and in restaurants.
Next updates
- Media availabilities with the chief medical officer of
health will be held on May 19 and May 21.
- Situation reports will continue to be distributed daily.
Alberta Connects hours
of operation
- The Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) has
resumed normal operating hours and is available to Albertans Monday to
Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The centre will not be operating over
the long weekend. Service will resume on May 19.
Stage one of relaunch
has begun
- Stage one of Alberta’s relaunch
strategy puts safety first as restrictions are gradually lifted and
Albertans begin to get back to work. Calgary and Brooks will see a more
gradual reopening, taking into account higher case numbers in these two
cities, to balance public safety with the need to get businesses open and
services restored for Albertans.
Supporting Alberta
businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta Biz Connect web page provides business
owners with information on health and safety guidelines for general
workplaces and sector-specific guidelines for those able to open in stage
one of relaunch to ensure businesses can reopen safely during the COVID-19
pandemic.
- Businesses and locations that are reopening can access
a template on alberta.ca/BizConnect
to publicly post how employees and patrons are protected from the spread
of infection. The timeline to complete this template has been extended
from seven to 14 days.
- This template is voluntary for locations that have
remained open.
Limited road tests to
begin
- Alberta Transportation is developing a plan to safely
resume all road tests while preventing the spread of COVID-19.
- As part of the Government of Alberta’s response to the
COVID-19 pandemic, a limited number of road tests are available.
- Information on the limited road tests can be found on
the COVID-19
Commercial Carrier Information website.
Access to justice
- The Court of Queen’s Bench will extend its limitation
of hearings to emergency and urgent matters only to June 26, and the
adjournment of criminal jury trials and jury selections to September 8.
- More information can be found online.
Albertans downloading
tracer app
- The ABTraceTogether app will enhance current manual
contact tracing and capacity, and facilitate early detection to help
reduce the spread of the virus and better protect Albertans. It means
Albertans will be contacted more quickly if they are at risk.
- Use of the app is voluntary; users must opt in.
- The app does not track the user’s physical location and
does not use GPS. Protecting privacy is paramount; all contact data is
only on the user’s phone and is deleted after 21 days.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of
Alberta’s Relaunch
Strategy. More information on the app, including links to download it,
can be found online.
- The app currently has 171,884 registered users.
Mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available to help with mental
health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the
Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 are available 24 hours a day, seven
days a week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has a variety of
resources available at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers
professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led,
text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online
resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to
talk with children.
Family violence
prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line is available
at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at
1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- The requirement for in-person Emergency Protection
Order (EPO) applications for those fleeing family violence has been temporarily
suspended; provincial courts can now hear applications for EPOs via
telecommunication.
- Information sheets and other resources on family
violence prevention are available at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- The most important measure Albertans can take to
prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, is to practise good
hygiene.
- This includes cleaning your hands regularly for at
least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, coughing or sneezing into
your elbow or sleeve, and disposing of tissues appropriately.
- Any individual exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19,
including cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat or shortness of breath, is
eligible for testing. People can access testing by completing the COVID-19
self-assessment
online. A separate self-assessment
tool is available for health-care and shelter workers, enforcement and
first responders. After completing the form, there is no need to call 811.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have
experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the
hashtag #AlbertaCares.