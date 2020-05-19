Update 67: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (May 19 at 5:30 p.m.)

Alberta’s COVID-19
hospitalization rates remain low with 61 people in hospital, eight of whom are
in intensive care. In total, 5,584 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
Latest updates
- 33 new cases bring the number of total active cases to
1,004.
- Cases have been identified in all zones across the
province:
- Calgary zone: 810 active cases and 3,732 recovered
- South zone: 107 active cases and 1,097 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 58 active cases and 448 recovered
- North zone: 17 active cases and 197 recovered
- Central zone: 7 active cases and 91 recovered
- Five active cases and 19 recovered cases in zones to
be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- To date, 641 cases have an unknown exposure.
- So far, 201,283 Albertans have been tested and labs
have performed 218,964 tests, with 2,428 tests completed in the last 24
hours.
- Deaths total 128: 92 in the Calgary zone; 15 in the
North zone; 12 in the Edmonton zone; eight in the South zone; and one in
the Central zone.
- There are 95 active cases and 599 recovered cases at
continuing care facilities; 94 facility residents have died.
Protection for
vulnerable seniors
- New funding of $170 million will keep residents and
staff safe from COVID-19 in long-term care, designated living facilities
and seniors lodges.
- More information can be found in the news
release.
Limits extended for
outside gatherings
- Outside gatherings are now limited to a maximum
of 50 people.
- Physical distance of two metres must remain between
people from different households, and attendees must follow proper hygiene
practices.
- Attendees should not share food or drinks.
- Indoor gatherings are still limited to fewer than 15
people, except where public health orders identify otherwise, such as
workplaces, places of worship and restaurants.
Supporting Alberta
businesses through relaunch
- Stage one of Alberta’s relaunch
strategy is underway.
- The Alberta
Biz Connect web page provides business owners with information on
health and safety guidelines for general workplaces, and sector-specific
guidelines for those able to open in stage one of relaunch.
- Businesses and locations that are reopening can access
a template on that web page to help plan how employees and patrons will be
protected from the spread of infection.
- Completion of this template is voluntary.
Next updates
- The next media availability with the chief medical
officer of health will be held on May 21.
- Situation reports will continue to be distributed
daily.
Alberta Connects hours
of operation
- The Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) has
resumed normal operating hours and is available to Albertans Monday to
Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Albertans downloading
tracer app
- The ABTraceTogether app will enhance current manual
contact tracing and capacity, and facilitate early detection to help
reduce the spread of the virus and better protect Albertans. It means
Albertans will be contacted more quickly if they are at risk.
- Use of the app is voluntary; users must opt in.
- The app does not track the user’s physical location and
does not use GPS. Protecting privacy is paramount; all contact data is
only on the user’s phone and is deleted after 21 days.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of
Alberta’s Relaunch
Strategy. More information on the app, including links to download it,
can be found online.
- The app currently has 178,492 registered users.
Mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available to help with mental
health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the
Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 are available 24 hours a day, seven
days a week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has a variety of
resources available at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers
professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led,
text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online
resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to
talk with children.
Family violence
prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line is available
at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at
1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- The requirement that people fleeing family violence
apply in-person for an Emergency Protection Order (EPO) is temporarily
suspended; provincial courts can now hear applications for EPOs via
telecommunication.
- Information sheets and other resources on family
violence prevention are available at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- The most important measure Albertans can take to
prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, is to practise good
hygiene.
- This includes washing your hands regularly for at
least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, coughing or sneezing into
your elbow or sleeve, and disposing of tissues appropriately.
- Anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19, including cough,
fever, runny nose, sore throat or shortness of breath, is eligible for
testing. To access testing, complete the COVID-19 self-assessment
online. A separate self-assessment
tool is available for health-care and shelter workers, enforcement and
first responders. After completing the form, there is no need to call 811.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have
experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the
hashtag #AlbertaCares.