Update 74: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (May 26 at 4:45 p.m.)

Alberta’s COVID-19
hospitalization rates remain low with 45 people in hospital, five of whom are
in intensive care. In total, 6,048 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19. One
more Albertan has died.
Latest updates
- 22 new cases bring the number of total active cases to
714.
- Cases have been identified in all zones across the
province:
- Calgary zone: 561 active cases and 4,123 recovered
- South zone: 80 active cases and 1,146 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 49 active cases and 462 recovered
- North zone: 19 active cases and 200 recovered
- Central zone: three active cases and 95 recovered
- Two active cases and 22 recovered cases in zones to be
confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- To date, 632 cases have an unknown exposure.
- So far, 221,173 Albertans have been tested and labs
have performed 242,781 tests, with 2,982 tests completed in the last 24
hours.
- Deaths total 139: 101 in the Calgary zone; 16 in the
North zone; 13 in the Edmonton zone; eight in the South zone; and one in
the Central zone.
- There are 61 active cases and 649 recovered cases at
continuing care facilities; 104 facility residents have died.
Legislature relaunch
- Alberta MLAs will return to the legislature May 27 to
address legislation aimed at economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
- More information can be found online.
Supporting Alberta
businesses through relaunch
- Stage one of Alberta’s Relaunch
Strategy is underway.
- The Alberta
Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general
workplaces, and sector-specific guidelines for those able to open in stage
one of relaunch. Businesses are encouraged to check the page for new and
updated guidance documents.
- Businesses and locations can access a template on that
web page to help them plan how to protect employees and patrons from
infection.
- Completion of this template is voluntary.
Next updates
- The next media availability with the chief medical
officer of health will be held on May 27.
- Situation reports continue to be distributed daily.
Albertans downloading
tracer app
- The ABTraceTogether app will enhance current manual
contact tracing and capacity, and facilitate early detection to help
reduce the spread of the virus and better protect Albertans. It means
Albertans will be contacted more quickly if they are at risk.
- Use of the app is voluntary; users must opt in.
- The app does not track the user’s physical location and
does not use GPS. Protecting privacy is paramount; all contact data is
only on the user’s phone and is deleted after 21 days.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of
Alberta’s Relaunch
Strategy. More information on the app, including links to download it,
can be found online.
- The app currently has 192,969 registered users.
Mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available to help with mental
health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the
Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a
week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers
professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led,
text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online
resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to
talk with children.
Family violence
prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line is available
at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at
1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- The requirement that people fleeing family violence
apply in-person for an Emergency Protection Order (EPO) is temporarily
suspended; provincial courts can now hear applications for EPOs via
telecommunication.
- Information sheets and other resources on family
violence prevention are available at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- The most important measure Albertans can take to
prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, is to practise good
hygiene.
- This includes washing your hands regularly for at
least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, coughing or sneezing into
your elbow or sleeve, and disposing of tissues appropriately.
- Anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19, including cough,
fever, runny nose, sore throat or shortness of breath, is eligible for
testing. To access testing, complete the COVID-19 self-assessment
online. A separate self-assessment
tool is available for health-care and shelter workers, enforcement and
first responders. After completing the form, there is no need to call 811.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have
experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the
hashtag #AlbertaCares.
- The Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is
available to Albertans Monday to Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.