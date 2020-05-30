Update 78: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (May 30 at 4 p.m.)

Hospitalization rates remain low
with 53 people in hospital, five of whom are in intensive care. In total, 6,245
Albertans have recovered from COVID-19. One additional death has been reported.
Testing is now available to all
Albertans, whether they have COVID-19 symptoms or not.
Latest updates
- 13 new cases bring the number of total active cases to
604.
- Cases have been identified in all zones across the
province:
- Calgary zone: 461 active cases and 4,295 recovered
- South zone: 44 active cases and 1,182 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 67 active cases and 464 recovered
- North zone: 27 active cases and 200 recovered
- Central zone: two active cases and 95 recovered
- Three active cases and 9 recovered cases in zones to
be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- To date, 661 cases have an unknown exposure.
- So far, 232,702 Albertans have been tested and labs
have performed 257,227 tests, with 3,769 tests completed in the last 24
hours.
- Deaths total 143: 104 in the Calgary zone; 16 in the
North zone; 13 in the Edmonton zone; nine in the South zone; and one in
the Central zone. One new death was reported today while one previous
death was determined to be not related to COVID-19.
- There are 62 active cases and 657 recovered cases at
continuing care facilities; 109 facility residents have died.
Testing to expand
- Testing is now available to all Albertans, whether they
have COVID-19 symptoms or not.
- Expanded testing will provide data to further
understand the impacts of moving to the next stage of Alberta’s Relaunch
Strategy and help us understand where there might be undetected positive
cases and prevent further spread of the virus.
- More testing information is available online.
Calgary and Brooks in
full stage one relaunch on June 1
- The first stage of relaunch will be fully active in
Calgary and Brooks on June 1, with day camps and places of worship
resuming services (within guidelines).
- High infection rates prompted a more gradual approach
to relaunch in these two cities.
- More information on relaunch can be found online.
Non-medical masks
available soon
- Starting in early June, Albertans can get four free
non-medical masks per person at all A&W, McDonald’s Canada and Tim
Hortons drive-thru locations in Alberta, while supplies last. No purchase
is necessary.
- Alternative arrangements are being made for communities
that don’t have easy access to a drive-thru location.
- More details are available online.
Outdoor sports
guidance available
- While many sports activities remain prohibited during
stage one of relaunch, some are being allowed with appropriate safety
measures.
- Information has been posted online to offer
guidance on which sports are permitted, along with ways to limit risks.
- Local restrictions may also be in place in addition to
provincial public health orders.
Supporting Alberta
businesses through relaunch
- Stage one of Alberta’s Relaunch
Strategy is underway.
- The Alberta
Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general
workplaces, and sector-specific guidelines for those able to open in stage
one of relaunch. Businesses are encouraged to check the page for new and
updated guidance documents.
- Businesses and locations can access a template on that
web page to help them plan how to protect employees and patrons from
infection.
- Completion of this template is voluntary.
Next updates
- The next media availability with the chief medical
officer of health will be held on June 1.
- Situation reports continue to be distributed daily.
Albertans downloading
tracer app
- The ABTraceTogether app enhances current manual contact
tracing and capacity, and facilitates early detection to help reduce the
spread of the virus and better protect Albertans. It means Albertans will
be contacted more quickly if they are at risk.
- Use of the app is voluntary; users must opt in.
- The app does not track the user’s physical location and
does not use GPS. Protecting privacy is paramount; all contact data is
only on the user’s phone and is deleted after 21 days.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of
Alberta’s Relaunch
Strategy. More information on the app, including links to download it,
can be found online.
- The app currently has 195,712 registered users.
Mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available to help with mental
health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the
Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a
week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers
professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led,
text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online
resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to
talk with children.
Family violence
prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line is available
at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at
1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- The requirement that people fleeing family violence
apply in-person for an Emergency Protection Order (EPO) is temporarily
suspended; provincial courts can now hear applications for EPOs via
telecommunication.
- Information sheets and other resources on family
violence prevention are available at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- The most important measure Albertans can take to
prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, is to practise good
hygiene.
- This includes washing your hands regularly for at
least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, coughing or sneezing into
your elbow or sleeve, and disposing of tissues appropriately.
- Anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19, including cough,
fever, runny nose, sore throat or shortness of breath, is eligible for
testing. To access testing, complete the COVID-19 self-assessment
online. A separate self-assessment
tool is available for health-care and shelter workers, enforcement and
first responders. After completing the form, there is no need to call 811.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have
experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the
hashtag #AlbertaCares.
- The Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is
available to Albertans Monday to Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.