Update 81: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (June 2 at 4:45 p.m.)

Hospitalization rates remain low
with 51 people in hospital, six of whom are in intensive care. In total, 6,537
Albertans have recovered from COVID-19. No additional deaths have been
reported.
Testing
is now available to all Albertans, whether they have COVID-19 symptoms or not.
Latest updates
- 13 new cases bring the number of total active cases to
377.
- Cases have been identified in all zones across the
province:
- Calgary zone: 288 active cases and 4,509 recovered
- South zone: 25 active cases and 1,205 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 45 active cases and 502 recovered
- North zone: 17 active cases and 213 recovered
- Central zone: zero active cases and 97 recovered
- Two active cases and 11 recovered cases in zones to be
confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- To date, 667 cases have an unknown exposure.
- So far, labs have performed 266,301 tests on 240,477
Albertans, with 3,227 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
- Deaths total 143: 104 in the Calgary zone; 16 in the
North zone; 13 in the Edmonton zone; nine in the South zone; and one in
the Central zone.
- There are 62 active cases and 664 recovered cases at
continuing care facilities; 109 facility residents have died.
Coutts border crossing
- Enhanced border screening measures are in place at the
Alberta/U.S. border crossing at Coutts; it is the busiest in the province
and is open 24 hours.
- Travellers entering Alberta must stop at a provincial
checkpoint near the Vehicle Inspection Station, complete an isolation
questionnaire and undergo a temperature check. Essential economic travel
will not be disrupted.
- All travellers are encouraged to download the
ABTraceTogether app.
- Similar checkpoints are at the Calgary and Edmonton
airports.
Access to justice
- The process for criminal voir dires and other pre-trial
applications involving Criminal Code offences has been updated. More
information can be found at Alberta
Courts
Dispute resolution
service available for mobile home landlords and tenants
- Condominium corporations can now access their reserve
funds to cover operating shortfalls resulting from non-payment of condo
fees by owners, provided specific requirements
are met.
- In case of a declared emergency such as COVID-19,
mobile home site tenants and landlords can access the Residential Tenancy
Dispute Resolution Service for urgent matters related to site possession
and termination of tenancy. Other mobile home tenancy disputes, such as
return of security deposits, will be heard in the fall as scheduled. For
more information, visit alberta.ca.
Supporting Alberta
businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta
Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general
workplaces, and sector-specific guidelines for those able to open in stage
one of relaunch. Businesses are encouraged to check for new and updated
guidance documents.
- Businesses and locations can access a template on that
web page to help them plan how to protect employees and patrons from
infection.
- Completion of this template is voluntary.
Next updates
- The next media availability with the chief medical
officer of health will be held on June 3.
- Situation reports continue to be distributed daily.
Albertans downloading
tracer app
- The ABTraceTogether app enhances manual contact tracing
and capacity, and facilitates early detection. It means Albertans will be
contacted more quickly if they are at risk.
- Use of the app is voluntary; users must opt in.
- The app does not track the user’s physical location and
does not use GPS. Protecting privacy is paramount; all contact data is
only on the user’s phone and is deleted after 21 days.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of
Alberta’s Relaunch
Strategy. More information and links to download the app are online.
The app currently has 197,604 registered users.