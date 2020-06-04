Update 82: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (June 3 at 5 p.m.)

Hospitalization rates remain low
with 48 people in hospital, six of whom are in intensive care. In total, 6,587
Albertans have recovered from COVID-19. Two more Albertans have died.
Testing
is now available to all Albertans, whether they have COVID-19 symptoms or not.
Latest updates
- 19 new cases bring the number of total active cases to
344.
- Cases have been identified in all zones across the
province:
- Calgary zone: 255 active cases and 4,548 recovered
- South zone: 21 active cases and 1,211 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 45 active cases and 505 recovered
- North zone: 22 active cases and 214 recovered
- Central zone: zero active cases and 97 recovered
- One active case and 12 recovered cases in zones to be
confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- To date, 671 cases have an unknown exposure.
- So far, labs have performed 271,298 tests on 244,780
Albertans, with 4,997 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
- Deaths total 145: 106 in the Calgary zone; 16 in the
North zone; 13 in the Edmonton zone; nine in the South zone; and one in
the Central zone.
- There are 40 active cases and 688 recovered cases at
continuing care facilities; 111 facility residents have died.
Accessible options for
COVID-19 support
- Anyone with a disability that makes it difficult to be
tested should call 811 or ask someone they trust to help them complete the
online self-assessment.
- An online
guide on COVID-19 may also help people with cognitive challenges.
Help keep seniors safe
- Albertans are encouraged to reach out to seniors in
their community and offer to run errands, provide companionship and
support them in whatever way possible.
- People can share their experiences with supporting
seniors through #AlbertaCares.
Supporting Alberta
businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta
Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general
workplaces, and sector-specific guidelines for those able to open in stage
one of relaunch. Businesses are encouraged to check for new and updated
guidance documents.
- Businesses and locations can access a template on that
web page to help them plan how to protect employees and patrons from
infection. Completing the template is voluntary.
Next updates
- The next media availability with the chief medical
officer of health will be held on June 5.
- Situation reports continue to be distributed daily.
Albertans downloading
tracer app
- The ABTraceTogether app enhances manual contact tracing
and capacity, and facilitates early detection. It means Albertans will be
contacted more quickly if they are at risk.
- Use of the app is voluntary; users must opt in.
- The app does not track the user’s physical location and
does not use GPS. Protecting privacy is paramount; all contact data is
only on the user’s phone and is deleted after 21 days.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of
Alberta’s Relaunch
Strategy. More information and links to download the app are online.
- The app currently has 198,157 registered users.
Mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available to help with mental
health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the
Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a
week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers
professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led,
text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online
resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to
talk with children.
Family violence
prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line is available
at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at
1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- The requirement that people fleeing family violence
apply in-person for an Emergency Protection Order (EPO) is temporarily
suspended; provincial courts can now hear applications for EPOs via
telecommunication.
- Information sheets and other resources on family
violence prevention are available at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Good hygiene is the most important measure to prevent
respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds,
avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into your elbow or sleeve, and
dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have
experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the
hashtag #AlbertaCares.
- The Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is
available to Albertans Monday to Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.