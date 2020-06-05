Update 83: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (June 4 at 6 p.m.)

Hospitalization rates remain low
with 48 people in hospital, six of whom are in intensive care. In total, 6,611
Albertans have recovered from COVID-19. One more Albertan has died.
Testing
is now available to all Albertans, whether they have COVID-19 symptoms or
not.
Latest updates
- 15 new cases bring the number of total active cases to
334.
- Cases have been identified in all zones across the
province:
- Calgary zone: 247 active cases and 4,566 recovered
- South zone: 21 active cases and 1,213 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 47 active cases and 506 recovered
- North zone: 18 active cases and 217 recovered
- Central zone: zero active cases and 97 recovered
- One active case and 12 recovered cases in zones to be
confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- To date, 672 cases have an unknown exposure.
- So far, labs have performed 275,524 tests on 248,423
Albertans, with 4,226 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
- Deaths total 146: 107 in the Calgary zone; 16 in the
North zone; 13 in the Edmonton zone; nine in the South zone; and one in
the Central zone.
- There are 29 active cases and 699 recovered cases at
continuing care facilities; 112 facility residents have died.
Supporting Alberta
businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta
Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general
workplaces, and sector-specific guidelines. As we near the next stage of
relaunch, businesses are encouraged to check for new and updated guidance
documents.
- A template on the Biz Connect website can help
businesses plan how to protect employees and patrons from infection.
Completing the template is voluntary.
Next updates
- The next media availability with the chief medical
officer of health will be held on June 5.
- Situation reports continue to be distributed daily.
Albertans downloading
tracer app
- The ABTraceTogether app
enhances manual contact tracing and capacity, and facilitates early
detection. It means Albertans will be contacted more quickly if they are
at risk.
- Use of the app is voluntary; users must opt in. The app
currently has 198,629 registered users.
- Protecting privacy is paramount. The app does not track
the user’s physical location and does not use GPS. All contact data is
only on the user’s phone and is deleted after 21 days.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of
Alberta’s Relaunch
Strategy. More information and links to download the app are online.
Mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available to help with mental
health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the
Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a
week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers
professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led,
text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online
resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to
talk with children.
Family violence
prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818
provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at
1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or
the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order.
The requirement to apply in person is temporarily
suspended.
- Information sheets and other resources on family
violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Good hygiene is the most important measure to prevent
respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds,
avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into your elbow or sleeve, and
dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have
experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the
hashtag #AlbertaCares.
- The Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is
available to Albertans Monday to Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.