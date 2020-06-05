Update 84: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (June 5 at 4:45 p.m.)

There are only seven new cases of
COVID-19 in Alberta today – the first time case numbers have been in the single
digits since March 12.
Hospitalization rates remain low with 44 people in hospital, six
of whom are in intensive care. In total, 6,624 Albertans have recovered from
COVID-19. No new deaths have been reported.
Latest updates
- Seven new cases bring the number of total active cases
to 328.
- Cases have been identified in all zones across the
province:
- Calgary zone: 238 active cases and 4,576 recovered
- South zone: 16 active cases and 1,218 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 57 active cases and 504 recovered
- North zone: 16 active cases and 218 recovered
- Central zone: zero active cases and 96 recovered
- One active case and 12 recovered cases in zones to be
confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- To date, 682 cases have an unknown exposure.
- So far, labs have performed 281,979 tests on 254,050
Albertans, with 6,455 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
- Deaths total 146: 107 in the Calgary zone; 16 in the
North zone; 13 in the Edmonton zone; nine in the South zone; and one in
the Central zone.
- There are 30 active cases and 685 recovered cases at
continuing care facilities; 112 facility residents have died.
Road tests expanded
- Starting June 8, more drivers seeking Class 1 to 4
licences and health-care workers seeking Class 5 advanced licences
will be able to apply for road tests at select sites across the province.
- Updated information on road tests will be available on
June 8 at www.alberta.ca/drivers-road-test.aspx
- Protocols are in place, including the use of PPE, to
allow road tests to resume in a safe manner that helps prevent the spread
of COVID-19.
- Alberta Transportation is working to resume road tests
for all classes of driver’s licences and will provide further information
as it is available.
Access to justice
- The Court of Queen’s Bench will resume Criminal
Appearance Court provincewide commencing June 5. More information can be
found online.
Supporting Alberta
businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta
Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general
workplaces, and sector-specific guidelines. As we near the next stage of
relaunch, businesses are encouraged to continue to check for new and
updated guidance documents.
- A template on the Biz Connect website can help
businesses plan how to protect employees and patrons from infection.
Completing the template is voluntary.
Next updates
- The next media availability with the chief medical
officer of health will be held on Monday, June 8.
- There will be no media update on Sunday, June 7.
Albertans downloading
tracer app
- The ABTraceTogether app enhances manual contact tracing
and capacity, and facilitates early detection. It means Albertans will be
contacted more quickly if they are at risk.
- Use of the app is voluntary; users must opt in. The app
currently has 199,209 registered users.
- Protecting privacy is paramount. The app does not track
the user’s physical location and does not use GPS. All contact data is
only on the user’s phone and is deleted after 21 days.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of
Alberta’s Relaunch
Strategy. More information and links to download the app are online.
Mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available to help with mental
health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the
Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a
week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers
professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led,
text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online
resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to
talk with children.
Family violence
prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818
provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at
1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or
the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order.
The requirement for in-person applications is temporarily suspended.
- Information sheets and other resources on family
violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Good hygiene is the most important measure to prevent
respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds,
avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into your elbow or sleeve, and
dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have
experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the
hashtag #AlbertaCares.
- The Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is
available to Albertans Monday to Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.