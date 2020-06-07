Update 85: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (June 6 at 4 p.m.)

There are 40 new cases of
COVID-19 in Alberta today. Hospitalization rates remain low with 44 people
in hospital, six of whom are in intensive care. In total, 6,656 Albertans have
recovered from COVID-19. No new deaths have been reported.
Latest updates
- 40 new cases bring the number of total active cases to
336.
- Cases have been identified in all zones across the
province:
- Calgary zone: 223 active cases and 4,606 recovered
- South zone: 18 active cases and 1,219 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 76 active cases and 505 recovered
- North zone: 17 active cases and 218 recovered
- Central zone: 0 active cases and 96 recovered
- 2 active case and 12 recovered cases in zones to be
confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- To date, 694 cases have an unknown exposure.
- So far, labs have performed 287,671 tests on 259,031
Albertans, with 5,692 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
- Deaths total 146: 107 in the Calgary zone; 16 in the
North zone; 13 in the Edmonton zone; 9 in the South zone; and 1 in the
Central zone.
- There are 29 active cases and 688 recovered cases at
continuing care facilities; 112 facility residents have died.
Funding for eligible
businesses and non-profits
- Government is committing up to $200 million in funding
for eligible businesses and non-profits to access up to $5,000 to offset a
portion of their relaunch costs.
- These funds can be used for implementing measures to
minimize the risk of virus transmission, rent, employee wages or
replacement of inventory.
- Read the news
release for information on this and other measures government is
taking to support businesses and non-profits as they deal with the impact
of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Supporting Alberta
businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta
Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general
workplaces, and sector-specific guidelines. As we near the next stage of
relaunch, businesses are encouraged to continue to check for new and
updated guidance documents.
- A template on the Biz Connect website can help
businesses plan how to protect employees and patrons from infection.
Completing the template is voluntary.
Next updates
- The next media availability with the chief medical
officer of health will be held on Monday, June 8.
- There will be no media update on Sunday, June 7.
Albertans downloading
tracer app
- The ABTraceTogether app enhances manual contact tracing
and capacity, and facilitates early detection. It means Albertans will be
contacted more quickly if they are at risk.
- Use of the app is voluntary; users must opt in. The app
currently has 199,907 registered users.
- Protecting privacy is paramount. The app does not track
the user’s physical location and does not use GPS. All contact data is
only on the user’s phone and is deleted after 21 days.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of
Alberta’s Relaunch
Strategy. More information and links to download the app are online.
Mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available to help with mental
health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the
Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a
week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers
professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led,
text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online
resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to
talk with children.
Family violence
prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides
anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at
1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or
the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order.
The requirement for in-person applications is temporarily suspended.
- Information sheets and other resources on family
violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Good hygiene is the most important measure to prevent
respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds,
avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into your elbow or sleeve, and
dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they
have experienced in their community during this difficult time by using
the hashtag #AlbertaCares.
- The Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is
available to Albertans Monday to Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.