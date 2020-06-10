Update 88: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (June 10 at 4 p.m.)

Hospitalization rates remain low
with 42 people in hospital, six of whom are in intensive care. In total, 6,754
Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
Latest updates
- 47 new cases bring the number of total active cases to
371.
- Cases have been identified in all zones across the
province:
- Calgary zone: 203 active cases and 4,702 recovered
- South zone: 19 active cases and 1,239 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 134 active cases and 498 recovered
- North zone: 14 active cases and 217 recovered
- Central zone: zero active cases and 86 recovered
- One active case and 12 recovered cases in zones to be
confirmed
- To date, 585 cases have an unknown exposure.
- So far, labs have performed 310,271 tests on 278,556
Albertans, with 6,582 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
- There are no new deaths to report. Deaths total 151:
111 in the Calgary zone; 16 in the North zone; 13 in the Edmonton zone; 10
in the South zone; and one in the Central zone.
- There are 27 active cases and 692 recovered cases at
continuing care facilities; 116 facility residents have died.
Alberta moving to
stage two of relaunch
- Low active COVID-19 cases means stage two of Alberta’s
relaunch strategy will safely begin on June 12.
- More businesses, sport and recreation services can
open. Some larger gatherings will be permitted.
- Public health guidances must be followed.
- Stage three depends on success in stage two. Factors
are: active cases, infection rates, health-care system capacity, cases in
hospital and intensive care.
Getting ready for
2020-21 school year
- A comprehensive re-entry plan for the upcoming school
year allows schools and parents to prepare for learning while putting
students and staff safety first.
- The plan offers guidance on a wide range of operational
issues including hygiene and health requirements, student learning,
transportation and diploma exams. It also addresses mental health and
psychological supports for students and staff.
Relaxing the 30-day
limit for prescription drugs
- As of June 15, pharmacists can begin to give out larger
quantities again, up to a 100-day supply.
- Pharmacists should use their professional judgment and
dispense a 30-day supply when necessary for specific drugs that still have
shortages or supply chain issues.
- Government, industry, pharmacy organizations, and other
health sector partners continue to monitor supply levels. If there is
evidence that there isn’t enough supply, or that drugs are being
stockpiled, government could re-introduce limits.
Free non-medical masks
- Albertans can get four free non-medical masks per
person at any Alberta A&W, McDonald’s Canada and Tim Hortons drive-thru
while supplies last, no purchase necessary.
- Masks are at drive-thrus only. Those who can’t get to a
Supporting Alberta
businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta
Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general
workplaces, and sector-specific guidelines. As we near the next stage of
relaunch, businesses are encouraged to continue to check for new and
updated guidance documents.
- A template on the Biz Connect website can help
businesses plan how to protect employees and patrons from infection.
Completing the template is voluntary.
Albertans downloading
tracer app
- The ABTraceTogether app enhances manual contact tracing
and capacity, and facilitates early detection. It means Albertans will be
contacted more quickly if they are at risk.
- Use of the app is voluntary; users must opt in. The app
currently has 203,304 registered users.
- Protecting privacy is paramount. The app does not track
the user’s physical location and does not use GPS. All contact data is
only on the user’s phone and is deleted after 21 days.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of
Alberta’s Relaunch
Strategy. More information and links to download the app are online.
Mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available to help with mental
health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the
Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a
week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers
professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led,
text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online
resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to
talk with children.
Family violence
prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818
provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at
1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or
the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order.
The requirement for in-person applications is temporarily suspended.
- Information sheets and other resources on family
violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Good hygiene is the most important measure to prevent
respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds,
avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into your elbow or sleeve, and
dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have
experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the
- The Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is
available to Albertans Monday to Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.