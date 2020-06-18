Update 94: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (June 17 at 5 p.m.)

Hospitalization rates remain low with 38 people in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care. In total, 6,893 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
Hospitalization rates remain low
with 38 people in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care. In total,
6,893 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
Latest updates
- 48 new cases bring the number of total active cases to
486.
- Cases have been identified in all zones across the
province:
- Calgary zone: 224 active cases and 4,791 recovered
- South zone: 29 active cases and 1,245 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 201 active cases and 533 recovered
- North zone: 29 active cases and 227 recovered
- Central zone: two active cases and 85 recovered
- One active case and 12 recovered cases in zones to be
confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- To date, 646 cases have an unknown exposure.
- So far, labs have performed 356,818 tests on 318,276
Albertans, with 6,982 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
- There are no new deaths to report.
- Deaths total 151: 111 in the Calgary zone; 16 in the
North zone; 13 in the Edmonton zone; 10 in the South zone; and one in the
Central zone.
- There are 29 active cases and 705 recovered cases at
continuing care facilities; 116 facility residents have died.
Stage two of relaunch
underway
- Low active COVID-19 case numbers means stage two of
Alberta’s relaunch strategy is underway.
- More businesses, sport and recreation services are now
open. Some larger gatherings are now permitted.
- Public health guidance must be followed.
- Stage three depends on success in stage two, determined
by: active case numbers, infection rates, and health-care system capacity
based on numbers in hospital and intensive care.
- For more information, visit alberta.ca/RelaunchStrategy.
Free non-medical masks
- Albertans can get four free non-medical masks per
person at any Alberta A&W, McDonald’s Canada and Tim Hortons
drive-thru while supplies last, no purchase necessary.
- Those who can’t get to a drive-thru are encouraged to
check other options here.
Access to justice
- The Court of Queen’s Bench Edmonton and Calgary review
offices are now booking review and assessment hearing appointments by
telephone. For more information visit https://albertacourts.ca/qb/resources/announcements
- The Court of Queen’s Bench continues to conduct bar
admissions remotely.
Supporting Alberta
businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta
Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general
workplaces and specific industry sectors. Businesses are encouraged to
check for new and updated guidance documents.
- A template on the Biz Connect website can help
businesses plan how to protect employees and patrons from infection.
Completing the template is voluntary.
Albertans downloading
tracer app
- The ABTraceTogether app enhances manual contact tracing
and capacity, and facilitates early detection. It means Albertans will be
contacted more quickly if they are at risk.
- Use of the app is voluntary; users must opt in. The app
currently has 207,704 registered users.
- Protecting privacy is paramount. The app does not track
the user’s physical location and does not use GPS. All contact data is
only on the user’s phone and is deleted after 21 days.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of
Alberta’s Relaunch
Strategy. More information and links to download the app are online.
Mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available to help with mental
health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the
Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a
week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers
professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led,
text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online
resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to
talk with children.
Family violence
prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides
anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at
1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or
the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order.
The requirement for in-person applications is temporarily suspended.
- Information sheets and other resources on family
violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Good hygiene is the most important measure to prevent
respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds,
avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into your elbow or sleeve, and
dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have
experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the
hashtag #AlbertaCares.
- The Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is
available to Albertans Monday to Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.