    Update 94: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (June 17 at 5 p.m.)

    Posted on June 17, 2020

    Hospitalization rates remain low with 38 people in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care. In total, 6,893 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.

    Latest updates

    • 48 new cases bring the number of total active cases to 486.
    • Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:
      • Calgary zone: 224 active cases and 4,791 recovered
      • South zone: 29 active cases and 1,245 recovered
      • Edmonton zone: 201 active cases and 533 recovered
      • North zone: 29 active cases and 227 recovered
      • Central zone: two active cases and 85 recovered
      • One active case and 12 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
      • Additional information, including case totals, is online.
    • To date, 646 cases have an unknown exposure.
    • So far, labs have performed 356,818 tests on 318,276 Albertans, with 6,982 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
    • There are no new deaths to report.
      • Deaths total 151: 111 in the Calgary zone; 16 in the North zone; 13 in the Edmonton zone; 10 in the South zone; and one in the Central zone.
    • There are 29 active cases and 705 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 116 facility residents have died.

    Stage two of relaunch underway

    • Low active COVID-19 case numbers means stage two of Alberta’s relaunch strategy is underway.
    • More businesses, sport and recreation services are now open. Some larger gatherings are now permitted.
    • Public health guidance must be followed.
    • Stage three depends on success in stage two, determined by: active case numbers, infection rates, and health-care system capacity based on numbers in hospital and intensive care.
    • For more information, visit alberta.ca/RelaunchStrategy.

    Free non-medical masks

    • Albertans can get four free non-medical masks per person at any Alberta A&W, McDonald’s Canada and Tim Hortons drive-thru while supplies last, no purchase necessary.
    • Those who can’t get to a drive-thru are encouraged to check other options here.

    Access to justice

    • The Court of Queen’s Bench Edmonton and Calgary review offices are now booking review and assessment hearing appointments by telephone. For more information visit https://albertacourts.ca/qb/resources/announcements
    • The Court of Queen’s Bench continues to conduct bar admissions remotely.

    Supporting Alberta businesses through relaunch

    • The Alberta Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general workplaces and specific industry sectors. Businesses are encouraged to check for new and updated guidance documents.
    • A template on the Biz Connect website can help businesses plan how to protect employees and patrons from infection. Completing the template is voluntary.

    Albertans downloading tracer app

    • The ABTraceTogether app enhances manual contact tracing and capacity, and facilitates early detection. It means Albertans will be contacted more quickly if they are at risk.
    • Use of the app is voluntary; users must opt in. The app currently has 207,704 registered users.
    • Protecting privacy is paramount. The app does not track the user’s physical location and does not use GPS. All contact data is only on the user’s phone and is deleted after 21 days.  
    • Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy. More information and links to download the app are online.

    Mental health supports

    • Confidential supports are available to help with mental health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
    • The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
    • Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

    Family violence prevention

    • A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
    • Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order. The requirement for in-person applications is temporarily suspended.
    • Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.

    Quick facts

    • Good hygiene is the most important measure to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.
      • Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into your elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
    • Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.
    • The Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is available to Albertans Monday to Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

