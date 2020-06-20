Update 96: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (June 19 at 5:30 p.m.)

Hospitalization rates remain low
with 39 people in hospital, six of whom are in intensive care. In total, 6,961
Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
Latest updates
- 46 new cases bring the number of total active cases to
512.
- Cases have been identified in all zones across the
province:
- Calgary zone: 233 active cases and 4,818 recovered
- South zone: 30 active cases and 1,248 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 211 active cases and 569 recovered
- North zone: 32 active cases and 229 recovered
- Central zone: three active cases and 85 recovered
- Three active cases and 12 recovered cases in zones to
be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- To date, 685 cases have an unknown exposure.
- So far, labs have performed 373,724 tests on 332,766
Albertans, with 9,054 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
- There are no new deaths to report.
- Total number of deaths is 152: 111 in the Calgary
zone; 16 in the North zone; 14 in the Edmonton zone; 10 in the South
zone; and one in the Central zone.
- There are 26 active cases and 708 recovered cases at
continuing care facilities; 116 facility residents have died.
Note: Updated data will be posted online daily. The next situation
update will be on Tuesday, June 23. Situation reports will be produced only on
days Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health provides an update.
Stage two of relaunch
underway
- Stage two of Alberta’s relaunch strategy is underway.
- More businesses, sport and recreation services are
open. Some larger gatherings are permitted.
- Public health guidance must be followed.
- Stage three depends on success in stage two, determined
by: active case numbers, infection rates, health-care system capacity based
on numbers in hospital and intensive care.
- For more information, visit alberta.ca/RelaunchStrategy.
- The relaunch status map shows the level of risk in
regions and information about local health measures. It also shows the
rate of COVID-19 cases and the number of active cases.
Continuing support for
Albertans during COVID-19
- Government has introduced Bill 24, the COVID-19 Pandemic Response Statutes
Amendment Act, which proposes measures to support
Albertans as the province continues to reopen.
- The proposed amendments will allow some pandemic
response efforts to continue, and introduce new measures to support the
safe and successful reopening of our economy.
Free non-medical masks
- Albertans can get four free non-medical masks per
person at any Alberta A&W, McDonald’s Canada and Tim Hortons
drive-thru while supplies last, no purchase necessary.
- Those who can’t get to a drive-thru are encouraged to
check other options here.
Access to justice
- The Edmonton and Calgary review offices of the Court of
Queen’s Bench are now booking review and assessment hearing appointments
by phone. For more information, visit https://albertacourts.ca/qb/resources/announcements.
- The Court of Queen’s Bench continues to conduct bar
admissions remotely.
Supporting Alberta
businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta
Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general
workplaces and specific industry sectors. Businesses are encouraged to
check for new and updated guidance documents.
- A template on the Biz Connect website can help
businesses plan how to protect employees and patrons from infection.
Completing the template is voluntary.
Albertans downloading
tracer app
- The ABTraceTogether app enhances manual contact tracing
and capacity, and facilitates early detection. It means Albertans will be
contacted more quickly if they are at risk.
- Use of the app is voluntary; users must opt in. The app
currently has 210,093 registered users.
- Protecting privacy is paramount. The app does not track
the user’s physical location and does not use GPS. All contact data is
only on the user’s phone and is deleted after 21 days.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of
Alberta’s Relaunch
Strategy. More information and links to download the app are online.
Mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available to help with mental
health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the
Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a
week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers
professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led,
text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online
resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to
talk with children.
Family violence
prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818
provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at
1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or
the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order.
The requirement for in-person applications is temporarily suspended.
- Information sheets and other resources on family
violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Good hygiene is the most important measure to prevent
respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds,
avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into your elbow or sleeve, and
dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have
experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the
hashtag #AlbertaCares.
- The Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is
available to Albertans Monday to Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.