Update 98: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (June 25 at 6 p.m.)

Hospitalization rates remain low with 38 people in hospital, eight of whom are in intensive care. In total, 7,191 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
- 26 new cases bring the number of total active cases to 506.
- Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:
- Calgary zone: 207 active cases and 4,919 recovered
- South zone: 23 active cases and 1,258 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 237 active cases and 673 recovered
- North zone: 33 active cases and 243 recovered
- Central zone: three active cases and 86 recovered
- Three active cases and 12 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- To date, 743 cases have an unknown exposure.
- So far, labs have performed 415,716 tests on 367,935 Albertans, with 6,363 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
- There is one new death to report.
- Total number of deaths is 154: 112 in the Calgary zone; 16 in the North zone; 15 in the Edmonton zone; 10 in the South zone; and one in the Central zone.
- There are 22 active cases and 723 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 117 facility residents have died.
Stage two of relaunch underway
- Stage two of Alberta’s relaunch strategy is underway.
- More businesses, sport and recreation services are open. Some larger gatherings are permitted.
- Public health guidance must be followed.
- Stage three depends on success in stage two, determined by: active case numbers, infection rates, health-care system capacity based on numbers in hospital and intensive care.
- For more information, visit alberta.ca/RelaunchStrategy.
- The relaunch status map shows the level of risk in regions and information about local health measures. It also shows the rate of COVID-19 cases and the number of active cases.
Asymptomatic testing at community pharmacies
- Participating community pharmacies will soon offer testing to Albertans without symptoms and no known exposure to COVID-19, making it easier to access testing and help stop the spread.
- At first, the number of pharmacies offering testing is limited. People should call their pharmacy to find out if it offers testing, and to book a test.
Serology testing to track the spread
- Alberta is investing $10 million in voluntary serology testing for targeted groups for past exposure.
- This will help measure the virus spread among people who never felt sick, or didn’t report it.
Supporting Alberta businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general workplaces and specific industry sectors. Businesses are encouraged to check for new and updated guidance documents.
- A template on the website can help businesses plan how to protect employees and patrons from infection. Completing the template is voluntary.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- The ABTraceTogether app enhances manual contact tracing and capacity, and facilitates early detection. It means Albertans will be contacted more quickly if they are at risk.
- Use of the app is voluntary; users must opt in. The app currently has 216,280 registered users.
- Privacy is protected. The app does not track a user’s physical location or use GPS. All contact data is only on the user’s phone and is deleted after 21 days.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
Mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available to help with mental health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order. The requirement for in-person applications is temporarily suspended.
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
- Good hygiene is the most important measure to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into your elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.
- The Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is available to Albertans Monday to Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.