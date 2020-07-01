Update 99: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (June 30 at 6:15 p.m.)

In total, 7,407 Albertans have
now recovered from COVID-19. Hospitalization rates remain low with 41 people in
hospital, nine of whom are in intensive care.
Latest updates
- 41 additional cases bring the number of total active
cases to 547.
- Cases have been identified in all zones across the
province:
- Calgary zone: 232 active cases and 5,008 recovered
- South zone: 28 active cases and 1,271 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 246 active cases and 767 recovered
- North zone: 36 active cases and 260 recovered
- Central zone: four active cases and 88 recovered
- One active case and 13 recovered cases in zones to be
confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- To date, 789 cases have an unknown exposure.
- So far, labs have performed 449,451 tests on 395,713
Albertans, with 7,198 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
- There are no new deaths to report.
- Total number of deaths is 154: 112 in the Calgary
zone; 16 in the North zone; 15 in the Edmonton zone; 10 in the South
zone; and one in the Central zone.
- There are 21 active cases and 733 recovered cases at
continuing care facilities; 117 facility residents have died.
Expanded outdoor
gatherings
- Up to 200 people can now attend audience-type community
outdoor events, such as festivals, fireworks displays, rodeos and sporting
events, and outdoor performances.
- All public health measures, including physical
distancing, remain in place. Seated outdoor events will still require the
necessary space between families and cohorts within stadium-style seating.
- The 100-person limit remains in place for other outdoor
events and indoor seated/audience events.
- The limit for indoor social gatherings, including
wedding and funeral receptions and birthday parties, remains at 50 people
maximum.
Daily case updates
- There will be no COVID-19 update on Canada Day. The
online case numbers will be updated on July 2.
- Daily case numbers will now be updated every weekday
and paused on holidays and weekends.
- Weekend and holiday case numbers will be reported the
next available business day.
- Daily breakdowns of the data will continue to keep
Albertans fully informed. Government will alert Albertans if urgent
developments occur on a weekend.
Alberta’s recovery
plan
Asymptomatic testing
at community pharmacies
- A limited number of community pharmacies have begun to
offer testing to Albertans without symptoms and no known exposure to
COVID-19, making it easier to access testing and help stop the spread.
This is in addition to the robust COVID-19 testing already offered by
Alberta Health Services.
- There are currently 20 pharmacies offering testing.
Additional pharmacies are planning to offer testing in the coming weeks.
- People should call their pharmacy to find out if it
offers testing, and to book a test. Anyone who wants to get tested can
continue to book an appointment online with the AHS assessment tool.
Access to justice
- The Provincial Court of Alberta has released Part 2 of
its staged plan for resuming in-person proceedings at some courthouses.
Circuit courts remain closed. Details: https://albertacourts.ca/pc/resources/announcements
- The Court of Queen’s Bench has extended the cap on
email, fax and filing fees until Sept. 30. Details are at the link above.
Supporting Alberta
businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta
Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general
workplaces and specific industry sectors. Businesses are encouraged to
check for new and updated guidance documents.
- A template on the website can help businesses plan how
to protect employees and patrons from infection. Completing the template
is voluntary.
Albertans downloading
tracer app
- The ABTraceTogether
app enhances manual contact tracing and capacity, and facilitates early
detection. It means Albertans will be contacted more quickly if they are
at risk.
- Use of the app is voluntary; users must opt in. The app
currently has 219,146 registered users.
- Privacy is protected. The app does not track a user’s
physical location or use GPS. All contact data is only on the user’s phone
and is deleted after 21 days.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of
Alberta’s Relaunch
Strategy.
Mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available to help with mental
health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the
Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a
week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers
professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led,
text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online
resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to
talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818
provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at
1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or
the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order.
The requirement for in-person applications is temporarily suspended.
- Information sheets and other resources on family
violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Good hygiene is the most important measure to prevent
respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds,
avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into your elbow or sleeve, and
dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have
experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the
hashtag #AlbertaCares.
- The Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is
available to Albertans Monday to Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.