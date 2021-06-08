Alberta begins stage 1 of summer plan

As vaccination rates continue to increase, and hospitalizations decline, Albertans can begin to enjoy the easing of public health measures.
As the threshold of 50 per cent of Albertans aged 12-plus receiving at least one vaccine dose was reached on May 18, and hospitalizations were below 800, stage one measures are effective immediately.
“This is the first, cautious step in reopening Alberta and getting back to doing the things we love. We are able to move forward thanks to the more than 2.4 million Albertans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and all those who continue to follow the public health guidance in place,” said Premier Jason Kenney.
As of June 1, outdoor social gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted, outdoor patio dining can resume, outdoor physical, performance, and recreational activities are permitted, retail can increase to 15 per cent of the fire code occupancy, personal and wellness services can reopen, by appointment only, wedding ceremonies can have up to 10 people and funeral ceremonies may have up to 20 people.
Throughout stage one, physical distancing and masking requirements remain in effect.
Based on the current pace of vaccinations and decreasing hospitalizations, stage 2 is expected to begin on June 10, provided hospitalizations remain below 500 and declining.
Stage 3 is expected to begin in late June or early July. This is dependent on all Albertans continuing to get vaccinated and following the public health measures in place.
Provincial COVID-19 transmission will continue to be monitored throughout the reopening. If required, a reopening step may be paused to respond to COVID-19 transmission trends at regional or provincial levels.
The sustained reopening will depend on Albertans getting fully vaccinated with two doses during the summer months to prevent the future spread of COVID-19.
Officials will continue to monitor the progress of Alberta’s vaccine rollout while reviewing hospitalization numbers and COVID-19 transmission in the province.
“I encourage all Albertans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community. By getting vaccinated, they will also help our province reopen and get us through the pandemic,” said the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw.
Albertans can track the province’s vaccination progress on alberta.ca.