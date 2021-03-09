Alberta extends the time between COVID-19 vaccine doses

The province of Alberta is extending the period between the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
Emerging evidence indicates that first doses of all currently approved vaccines appear to be at least 80 per cent effective in protecting against severe outcomes after the first dose.
“We are acting on the best evidence available to protect every Albertan. This change will enable thousands of Albertans to get their vaccine sooner while still ensuring that everyone receives the protection of a second dose. The faster that we can offer the vaccine to Albertans, the more quickly we will be able to safely ease more restrictions across the province,” said the Minister of Health, Tyler Shandro.
The 16-week timeline for second doses will bring Alberta in line with other jurisdictions.
Starting on March 10, any Albertan who schedules the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will have their second dose timeline extended up to four months, and the appointment will be scheduled at a later date.
“The evidence for COVID-19 is constantly evolving. We’ve seen in research from other jurisdictions that one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine offers a huge boost in immunity, to at least 80 per cent protection. We will continue to adjust our vaccination plan to best protect Albertans, reflecting the real-time research being done,” said the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw.
All existing appointments for second doses will be honoured. Anyone who receives their first dose prior to March 10 will receive their second dose within 42 days.
Albertans born in 1946 or earlier can book an appointment through a participating pharmacy in Calgary, Edmonton, or Red Deer.
They can also book appointments online through Alberta Health Services or by calling 811.
For more information visit, https://www.alberta.ca/covid19-vaccine.aspx.