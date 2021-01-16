COVID-19 vaccines: Minister Shandro

Minister of Health Tyler Shandro issued the following statement on the delay of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine:
“We are disappointed to learn today that there will be a delay in Pfizer vaccine shipments due to expansion plans at their European facility.
“Pfizer is temporarily reducing deliveries to all countries receiving vaccine manufactured at its European facility, including Canada.
“In the coming weeks, there will be national reductions of 20 to 80 per cent of the originally expected supply.
“We are waiting for more information from the federal government about how this will affect Alberta’s allocation of vaccine for the coming weeks. We will continue to do everything within our power to secure doses for Albertans.
“This is out of our control, and will impact our vaccination schedule. Lack of sufficient supply will delay planned vaccines for critical health-care workers who are part of Phase 1, and will delay our ability to expand eligibility to community seniors aged 75 and older, and First Nations and Métis persons 65 years of age and over living in a First Nations community or Metis Settlement.
“We had hoped to announce the start of these vaccinations in the coming days, but that is now in question. “Alberta has significantly ramped up its distribution to get doses to Albertans as quickly as possible. People will be on standby, and as more doses are available we will get them to those who need them most.”