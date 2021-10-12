Municipal election voting now open

Voting will take place at the Chestermere Recreation Centre from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Chestermere residents are now able to cast their ballots for any of the 16 registered candidates for city Council positions.

The remaining voting days include Oct. 13, Oct. 16, and Oct. 18.

All voting will take place at the Chestermere Recreation Centre from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

No reason is required to vote early.

To participate in the municipal election, voters must be 18 years of age, be a Canadian citizen, be an Alberta resident for six consecutive months prior to election day, have their place of residence located in the City of Chestermere on election day, show ID to verify their name and address, and complete a statement confirming that they are eligible to vote and that they have not previously voted in this election.

More information about the candidates, voting process, and required voter ID can be found at www.chestermere.ca/election.