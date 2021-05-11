Teachers, education and child care workers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Alberta teachers, early childhood educators, and support staff are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“With more vaccines coming in, we are expanding the rollout to further protect schools and child care facilities. We know how challenging this pandemic has been on our front-line workers. They have worked incredibly hard throughout this pandemic, continuing to teach and provide support for young people every day. By offering them the vaccine, we are making schools, daycares, and communities safer throughout our province,” said Premier Jason Kenney.
All certificated teachers actively teaching in kindergarten through Grade 12 are eligible, including those public, separate, francophone, charter, private/independent/ECS operators, and First Nations schools, substitute teachers, administrators, and other certified teachers working in separate roles. This includes support workers, such as educational assistants, bus drivers, custodians, and others who support schools.
Some of these teachers and support workers will have already received the vaccine in earlier phases.
On May 4, certified early childhood educators and support staff provincewide could begin booking appointments. This includes all staff working in licensed child care programs, including day care, out-of-school care programs, preschools, and family day homes.
Bookings will operate on the honour system. No proof of employment is required when eligible individuals attend their appointment. All eligible Albertans are encouraged to book appointments as soon as possible.
“We know there are many benefits to being in a classroom for students and for education professionals. Moving forward with vaccines for teachers, school support and administrative staff and bus drivers will add another layer of protection in schools so that students can continue safely learning in class to the greatest extent possible. I encourage everyone who works with our children and is eligible, to sign up for their vaccine as soon as possible,” said the Minister of Education, Adriana LaGrange.
Although kindergarten to grade 12 classes are now online until May 25, teachers and school staff still have the opportunity to receive their first dose of vaccine before in-person learning resumes.
“Teachers have a heavy heart and mixed emotions to see learning move online for the next three weeks. We would always prefer to be in schools working with students, but today’s decision is a prudent move to regain control over the spread of COVID in Alberta,” said Alberta Teachers Association President, Jason Schilling.
“We look forward to working with government and other stakeholders on ways to provide further support to schools when they return to in-person learning on May 25. Serious efforts to contain the pandemic in Alberta communities will be essential to ensuring that students, teachers, and staff can be together again safely,” he said.
Adding, “School boards must now do their part to reduce the risk of spread by allowing all teachers who are able to work from home, to work from home. The government has stated thatworking from home remains mandatory unless the employer requires the employee’s physical presence to operate effectively. We expect school boards to respect this clear direction.”