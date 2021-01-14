Update 171: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (Jan. 13, 4 p.m.)

Albertans should remain diligent, stay home when sick and arrange for testing if needed to help protect the health-care system and limit the spread of COVID-19.
Latest updates
- Over the last 24 hours, 875 new cases were identified.
- There are 820 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 137 in intensive care.
- There are 12,838 active cases in the province.
- To date, 99,412 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
- In the last 24 hours, there were 23 additional COVID-related deaths reported: one on Dec. 9, one on Dec. 22, one on Dec. 26, two on Dec. 30, two on Jan. 9, seven on Jan. 11, and nine on Jan. 12.
- The testing positivity rate was 5.3 per cent.
- To date, there was an increase of 15,880 tests (2,966,346 total) for a total of 1,701,219 people tested.
- All zones across the province have cases:
- Calgary Zone: 4,752 active cases and 38,318 recovered
- South Zone: 338 active cases and 4,947 recovered
- Edmonton Zone: 4,828 active cases and 42,549 recovered
- North Zone: 1,612 active cases and 6,927 recovered
- Central Zone: 1,275 active cases and 6,557 recovered
- 33 active cases and 114 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- Currently, five schools, about 0.2 per cent, are on alert or have outbreaks, with six cases in total.
- Of those, four schools are on alert, with four total cases.
- An outbreak is declared in one school, with a total of two cases.
- There are currently 1,051 active and 6,839 recovered cases at long-term care facilities and supportive/home living sites.
- To date, 905 of the 1,368 reported deaths (66 per cent) have been in long-term care facilities or supportive/home living sites.
COVID-19 vaccination program
- As of Jan. 12, 58,144 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta. This is 1,314.9 doses per 100,000 population.
- Alberta’s phased approach to vaccination focuses first on priority health-care workers and those who are at highest risk of severe outcomes. Eligibility has expanded to include paramedics and emergency medical technicians.
- Vaccinations will continue to expand as more vaccine arrives in the province.
Schools
- Schools have reopened for in-person learning.
- Strong public health measures remain in place to support the health and safety of students, teachers and staff.
Provincewide restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19
- Health officials continue to actively evaluate the situation and will adjust measures if required.
- Businesses, organizations and service providers will be given at least one week’s notice prior to changes to the current health measures that may affect them.
COVID Care Teams outreach
- A comprehensive outreach program is reaching communities with high levels of COVID-19 spread in Edmonton and Calgary.
- Upon referral by Alberta Health Services, people in these areas who test positive for COVID-19 are eligible for a free-of-charge hotel room stay of 14 days, complete with culturally appropriate food and temporary financial aid in the amount of $625, once they have completed their self-isolation.
- COVID Care Teams have assembled more than 58,000 care packages and have delivered half of them door-to-door. Packages have also been distributed through schools and via food hamper distribution.
Testing for travellers from the U.K. and South Africa
- All travellers who have arrived from the United Kingdom and South Africa since Dec. 7 should immediately get a COVID-19 test, whether they have symptoms or not.
- Travellers will be contacted directly by Alberta Health Services to book a test.
- Also, travellers from the United Kingdom or South Africa who are participating in the border pilot must immediately quarantine, whether they’ve had a negative test or not. All returning travellers currently in quarantine must remain in quarantine for the full 14 days.
Enforcement of public health measures
- The government has granted certain Alberta peace officers and community peace officers temporary authority to enforce public health orders.
- Not following mandatory restrictions will result in fines of $1,000 per ticketed offence and up to $100,000 through the courts.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- All Albertans are encouraged to download the secure ABTraceTogether app, which is integrated with provincial contact tracing. The federal app is not a contact tracing app.
- Secure contact tracing is an effective tool to stop the spread by notifying people who were exposed to a confirmed case so they can isolate and be tested.
- As of Jan. 13, 299,845 Albertans were using the ABTraceTogether app, 66 per cent on iOS and 34 per cent on Android.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
MyHealth Records quick access
- Parents and guardians can access the COVID-19 test results for children under the age of 18 through MyHealth Records (MHR) as soon as they are ready.
- More than 500,000 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Influenza immunization
- All Albertans, especially seniors and those at risk, are encouraged to get immunized against influenza.
- More than 1,476,702 Albertans have received their flu shot.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Resources are also available online.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Alberta’s government is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by protecting lives and livelihoods with precise measures to bend the curve, sustain small businesses and protect Alberta’s health-care system.
Quick facts
- Legally, all Albertans must physically distance and isolate when sick or with symptoms.
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Please share acts of kindness during this difficult time at #AlbertaCares.
- Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.