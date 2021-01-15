Update 172: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (Jan. 14, 5:15 p.m.)

As COVID-19 case numbers decrease, some restrictions will be eased next week. Continue to follow public health restrictions to protect others as well as the health-care system.
Latest updates
- Over the last 24 hours, 967 new cases were identified.
- There are 806 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 136 in intensive care.
- There are 12,434 active cases in the province.
- To date, 100,762 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
- In the last 24 hours, there were 21 additional COVID-related deaths reported: two on Jan. 6, two on Jan. 9, two on Jan. 10, three on Jan. 11, 10 on Jan. 12, and two on Jan. 13.
- The testing positivity rate was 5.8 per cent.
- There was an increase of 16,219 tests (2,982,611 total) for a total of 1,704,911 people tested.
- All zones across the province have cases:
- Calgary Zone: 4,691 active cases and 38,754 recovered
- South Zone: 362 active cases and 4,971 recovered
- Edmonton Zone: 4,570 active cases and 43,108 recovered
- North Zone: 1,635 active cases and 7,075 recovered
- Central Zone: 1,152 active cases and 6,743 recovered
- 24 active cases and 111 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- Currently, 12 schools, about 0.4 per cent, are on alert or have outbreaks, with 15 cases in total.
- Of those, 10 schools are on alert, with 10 total cases.
- Outbreaks are declared in two schools, with a total of five cases.
- In-school transmission has likely occurred in three schools. Of these, all three have had only one new case occur as a result.
- There are currently 1,080 active and 6,909 recovered cases at long-term care facilities and supportive/home living sites.
- To date, 917 of the 1,389 reported deaths (66 per cent) have been in long-term care facilities or supportive/home living sites.
Limited provincewide restrictions to be eased
Schools
COVID-19 vaccination program
- As of Jan. 13, 66,953 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta. This is 1,514.1 doses per 100,000 population.
- Alberta’s phased approach to vaccination focuses first on priority health-care workers and those who are at highest risk of severe outcomes. Eligibility has expanded to include paramedics and emergency medical technicians.
- Vaccinations will continue to expand as more vaccine arrives in the province.
COVID Care Teams outreach
- A comprehensive outreach program is reaching communities with high levels of COVID-19 spread in Edmonton and Calgary.
- Upon referral by Alberta Health Services, people in these areas who test positive for COVID-19 are eligible for a free-of-charge hotel room stay of 14 days, complete with culturally appropriate food and temporary financial aid in the amount of $625, once they have completed their self-isolation.
- COVID Care Teams have assembled more than 58,000 care packages and have delivered half of them door-to-door. Packages have also been distributed through schools and via food hamper distribution.
Testing for travellers from the U.K. and South Africa
- All travellers who have arrived from the United Kingdom and South Africa since Dec. 7 should immediately get a COVID-19 test, whether they have symptoms or not.
- Travellers will be contacted directly by Alberta Health Services to book a test.
- Also, travellers from the United Kingdom or South Africa who are participating in the border pilot must immediately quarantine, whether they’ve had a negative test or not. All returning travellers currently in quarantine must remain in quarantine for the full 14 days.
Enforcement of public health measures
- The government has granted certain Alberta peace officers and community peace officers temporary authority to enforce public health orders.
- Not following mandatory restrictions will result in fines of $1,000 per ticketed offence and up to $100,000 through the courts.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- All Albertans are encouraged to download the secure ABTraceTogether app, which is integrated with provincial contact tracing. The federal app is not a contact tracing app.
- Secure contact tracing is an effective tool to stop the spread by notifying people who were exposed to a confirmed case so they can isolate and be tested.
- As of Jan. 14, 300,240 Albertans were using the ABTraceTogether app, 66 per cent on iOS and 34 per cent on Android.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
MyHealth Records quick access
- Parents and guardians can access the COVID-19 test results for children under the age of 18 through MyHealth Records (MHR) as soon as they are ready.
- More than 500,000 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Influenza immunization
- All Albertans, especially seniors and those at risk, are encouraged to get immunized against influenza.
- More than 1,476,702 Albertans have received their flu shot.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Resources are also available online.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Legally, all Albertans must physically distance and isolate when sick or with symptoms.
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m