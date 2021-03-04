Update 197: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (March 4, 4:30 p.m.)

Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues to expand, giving more Albertans the chance to be protected sooner. Follow all health measures in place to protect each other and the health-care system.
Latest updates
- Over the last 24 hours, 331 new cases were identified.
- There are 245 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 47 in intensive care.
- There are 4,613 active cases in the province.
- To date, 128,261 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
- In the last 24 hours, there were nine additional COVID-related deaths reported: two on Jan. 10, one on Feb. 7, one on Feb. 9, one on Feb. 26, three on March 2, and one on March 3.
- The testing positivity rate was 3.6 per cent.
- There was an increase of 9,483 tests (3,444,062 total) for a total of 1,829,402 people tested.
- All zones across the province have cases:
- Calgary Zone: 1,645 active cases and 49,342 recovered
- South Zone: 326 active cases and 6,194 recovered
- Edmonton Zone: 1,082 active cases and 52,030 recovered
- North Zone: 1,009 active cases and 10,984 recovered
- Central Zone: 545 active cases and 9,617 recovered
- Six active cases and 94 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- Alberta has identified 33 additional cases of variants of concern, bringing the provincial total to 541.
- B.1.1.7 U.K. variant: 531 cases
- B.1.351 South African variant: 10 cases
- Currently, 230 schools, about 10 per cent, are on alert or have outbreaks, with 895 cases in total.
- 171 schools are on alert, with 357 total cases.
- Outbreaks are declared in 59 schools, with a total of 538 cases.
- In-school transmission has likely occurred in 172 schools. Of these, 101 have had only one new case occur as a result.
- There are currently 119 active and 9,090 recovered cases at long-term care facilities and supportive/home living sites.
- To date, 1,215 of the 1,911 reported deaths (64 per cent) have been in long-term care facilities or supportive/home living sites.
COVID-19 vaccination program
- As of March 3, 266,231 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta. This is 6,020.8 doses per 100,000 population. There are now 89,786 Albertans fully vaccinated with two doses.
- Albertans born in 1946 or earlier are encouraged to book their appointment.
- Based on supply, anyone between the ages of 50 and 64 who does not have severe chronic illness will be able to book an appointment for AstraZeneca beginning March 10. Bookings for Phase 2A of the COVID-19 vaccine program will begin the week of March 15.
- The province is extending the period between first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
- Alberta’s phased approach to vaccination focuses first on priority health-care workers and those who are at highest risk of severe outcomes.
Modified Step 2 in effect
- Effective immediately, updated health measures are in place for indoor fitness and libraries.
- Changes to current restrictions for retail, children’s sports, and hotels, banquets, community halls and conference centres have been delayed.
Funding for Alberta’s critical workers
- The Critical Worker Benefit will provide $1,200 to approximately 380,000 public and private sector workers in Alberta.
- This includes workers in health care, social services, education and private sectors who deliver critical services to Albertans or support food and medical supply chains.
- The funds will be applied for by employers in the private sector, or automatically distributed to qualifying employees in the public sector.
Border pilot program
- The border pilot program at Calgary Airport and Coutts land border crossing is suspended.
- Federal changes requiring travellers returning from outside Canada to quarantine upon arrival have come into effect.
Schools
COVID Care Teams outreach
- If you or others in your home have been directed to self-isolate/quarantine by Alberta Health Services and are unable to do so safely at home, please contact 211 to discuss options, including accessing an assigned hotel to safely isolate (free of charge). Financial assistance may also be available in the amount of $625, upon completion of the self-isolation period.
Enforcement of public health measures
- The government has granted certain Alberta peace officers and community peace officers temporary authority to enforce public health orders.
- Not following mandatory restrictions will result in fines of $1,000 per ticketed offence and up to $100,000 through the courts.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- All Albertans are encouraged to download the secure ABTraceTogether app, which is integrated with provincial contact tracing. The federal app is not a contact tracing app.
- Secure contact tracing is an effective tool to stop the spread by notifying people who were exposed to a confirmed case so they can isolate and be tested.
- As of March 4, 310,135 Albertans were using the ABTraceTogether app, 66 per cent on iOS and 34 per cent on Android.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
MyHealth Records quick access
- Parents and guardians can access the COVID-19 test results for children under the age of 18 through MyHealth Records (MHR) as soon as they are ready.
- More than 500,000 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Influenza immunization
- All Albertans, especially seniors and those at risk, are encouraged to get immunized against influenza.
- To date, 1,560,596 Albertans have received their flu shot.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Resources are also available online.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Alberta’s government is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by protecting lives and livelihoods with precise measures to bend the curve, sustain small businesses and protect Alberta’s health-care system.
Quick facts
- Legally, all Albertans must physically distance and isolate when sick or with symptoms.
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Please share acts of kindness during this difficult time at #AlbertaCares.
- Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.