Update 199: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (March 10, 3:45 p.m.)

Eligible Albertans can now start
booking AstraZeneca vaccinations, while supplies last. Follow all health
guidelines in place to protect each other and the health-care system.
Latest updates
- Over the last 24 hours, 399 new cases were identified.
- There are 254 people in hospital due to COVID-19,
including 37 in intensive care.
- There are 4,463 active cases in the province.
- To date, 130,382 Albertans have recovered from
COVID-19.
- In the last 24 hours, there were two additional
COVID-related deaths reported: one on March 5 and one on March 8.
- The testing positivity rate was 3.7 per cent.
- There was an increase of 10,414 tests (3,492,276 total)
for a total of 1,843,459 people tested.
- All zones across the province have cases:
- Calgary Zone: 1,623 active cases and 50,055 recovered
- South Zone: 396 active cases and 6,329 recovered
- Edmonton Zone: 1,156 active cases and 52,445 recovered
- North Zone: 836 active cases and 11,533 recovered
- Central Zone: 440 active cases and 9,926 recovered
- 12 active cases and 94 recovered cases in zones to be
confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- Alberta has identified 47 additional cases of variants
of concern, bringing the provincial total to 734.
- B.1.1.7 U.K. variant: 721 cases
- B.1.351 South African variant: 13 cases
- Currently, 259 schools, about 11 per cent, are on alert
or have outbreaks, with 1,017 cases in total.
- 192 schools are on alert, with 387 total cases.
- Outbreaks are declared in 67 schools, with a total of
630 cases.
- In-school transmission has likely occurred in 192
schools. Of these, 102 have had only one new case occur as a result.
- There are currently 112 active and 9,145 recovered
cases at long-term care facilities and supportive/home living sites.
- To date, 1,222 of the 1,928 reported deaths (63 per
cent) have been in long-term care facilities or supportive/home living
sites.
COVID-19 vaccination
program
- As of March 9, 308,962 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have
been administered in Alberta. This is 6,987.1 doses per 100,000
population. There are now 91,259 Albertans fully vaccinated with two
doses.
- Starting March 10, Albertans born in 1957 or First Nation,
Métis or Inuit individuals born in 1972 can book
an appointment for AstraZeneca if they have no severe chronic illness.
Albertans born between 1958 and 1971 and First Nation, Métis or Inuit
individuals born between 1973 and 1986 will be eligible to book by year of
birth, one year at a time, over the coming days dependent on AstraZeneca
vaccine supply.
- Bookings for Phase 2A of the COVID-19 vaccine program will
begin the week of March 15.
- Albertans
born in 1946 or earlier are encouraged to book their appointment.
- The province is extending
the period between first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
- Alberta’s phased approach to vaccination focuses first
on priority health-care workers and those who are at highest risk of
severe outcomes.
Step 2 restrictions in
effect
- Updated
health measures are in place for retail, hotels and community halls,
performance groups, and youth sports, performance and recreation.
Funding for Alberta’s
critical workers
- The Critical
Worker Benefit provides $1,200 to approximately 380,000 public and
private sector workers in Alberta.
- This includes workers in health care, social services,
education and private sectors who deliver critical services to Albertans
or support food and medical supply chains.
- The funds are applied for by employers in the private
sector, or automatically distributed to qualifying employees in the public
sector.
Schools
COVID Care Teams
outreach
- If you or others in your home have been directed to
self-isolate/quarantine by Alberta Health Services and are unable to do so
safely at home, please contact 211 to discuss options,
including accessing an assigned hotel to safely isolate (free of charge).
Financial assistance may also be available in the amount of $625, upon
completion of the self-isolation period.
Enforcement of public
health measures
- The government has granted certain Alberta peace
officers and community peace officers temporary authority to enforce public
health orders.
- Not following mandatory restrictions will result in
fines of $1,000 per ticketed offence and up to $100,000 through the
courts.
Albertans downloading
tracer app
- All Albertans are encouraged to download the secure ABTraceTogether app,
which is integrated with provincial contact tracing. The federal app is
not a contact tracing app.
- Secure contact tracing is an effective tool to stop the
spread by notifying people who were exposed to a confirmed case so they
can isolate and be tested.
- As of March 8, 310,336 Albertans were using the
ABTraceTogether app, 66 per cent on iOS and 34 per cent on Android.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of
Alberta’s Relaunch
Strategy.
MyHealth Records quick
access
- Parents and guardians can access the COVID-19 test
results for children under the age of 18 through MyHealth Records
(MHR) as soon as they are ready.
- More than 500,000 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Influenza immunization
- All Albertans, especially seniors and those at risk,
are encouraged to get immunized against influenza.
- To date, 1,560,596 Albertans have received their flu
shot.
Addiction and mental
health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health
Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322
operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Resources are also available online.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers
professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led,
text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online
resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to
talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818
provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at
1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or
the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or
follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications
(COVID-19).
- Information sheets and other resources on family
violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Alberta’s government is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by
protecting lives and livelihoods with precise measures to bend the curve,
sustain small businesses and protect Alberta’s health-care system.
Quick facts
- Legally, all Albertans must physically distance and
isolate when sick or with symptoms.
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands
regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or
sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Please share acts of kindness during this difficult
time at #AlbertaCares.
- Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open
Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.