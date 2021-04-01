Update 209: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (April 1, 4:15 p.m.)

This long weekend, do not attend indoor social gatherings and strictly follow all public health guidelines to protect the health system and reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Latest updates
- Over the last 24 hours, 875 new cases were identified.
- There are 292 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 59 in intensive care.
- There are 8,653 active cases in the province.
- To date, 138,560 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
- In the last 24 hours, there were four additional COVID-related deaths reported: one on March 26, two on March 30, and one on March 31.
- The testing positivity rate was 6.5 per cent.
- There was an increase of 13,610 tests (3,720,003 total) for a total of 1,909,806 people tested.
- All zones across the province have cases:
- Calgary Zone: 4,058 active cases and 53,175 recovered
- South Zone: 864 active cases and 7,237 recovered
- Edmonton Zone: 1,889 active cases and 54,349 recovered
- North Zone: 1,058 active cases and 12,916 recovered
- Central Zone: 741 active cases and 10,766 recovered
- 43 active cases and 117 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- Alberta has identified 322 additional cases of variants of concern, bringing the provincial total to 4,377.
- Currently, 417 schools, about 17 per cent, are on alert or have outbreaks, with 2,024 cases in total.
- 274 schools are on alert, with 566 total cases.
- Outbreaks are declared in 143 schools, with a total of 1,458 cases.
- In-school transmission has likely occurred in 318 schools. Of these, 129 have had only one new case occur as a result.
- There are currently 61 active and 9,153 recovered cases at long-term care facilities and supportive/home living sites.
- To date, 1,231 of the 1,994 reported deaths (62 per cent) have been in long-term care facilities or supportive/home living sites.
COVID-19 vaccination program
- As of March 31, 653,010 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta. This is 14,767.7 doses per 100,000 population. There are now 103,926 Albertans fully vaccinated with two doses.
- Appointments in Phase 2B have started booking at selected pharmacies.
- Information on eligibility for Phase 2B and 2C is now available.
- More than 250 pharmacies now offer immunizations, with further expansions by the end of the month.
- Community physicians will offer vaccinations in their clinics starting in April.
- Starting March 19, AHS opened bookings for all remaining birth years in the 2A cohort.
- Alberta’s phased approach to vaccination focuses first on priority health-care workers and those who are at highest risk of severe outcomes.
Step 2 restrictions in effect
- Health measures are in place for retail, hotels and community halls, performance groups, and youth sports, performance and recreation.
Funding for Alberta’s critical workers
- The Critical Worker Benefit provides $1,200 to approximately 380,000 public and private sector workers in Alberta.
- This includes workers in health care, social services, education and private sectors who deliver critical services to Albertans or support food and medical supply chains.
- The funds are applied for by employers in the private sector, or automatically distributed to qualifying employees in the public sector.
Schools
COVID Care Teams outreach
- If you or others in your home have been directed to self-isolate/quarantine by Alberta Health Services and are unable to do so safely at home, please contact 211 to discuss options, including accessing an assigned hotel to safely isolate (free of charge). Financial assistance may also be available in the amount of $625, upon completion of the self-isolation period.
Enforcement of public health measures
- The government has granted certain Alberta peace officers and community peace officers temporary authority to enforce public health orders.
- Not following mandatory restrictions will result in fines of $1,000 per ticketed offence and up to $100,000 through the courts.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- All Albertans are encouraged to download the secure ABTraceTogether app, which is integrated with provincial contact tracing. The federal app is not a contact tracing app.
- Secure contact tracing is an effective tool to stop the spread by notifying people who were exposed to a confirmed case so they can isolate and be tested.
- As of April 1, 311,585 Albertans were using the ABTraceTogether app, 67 per cent on iOS and 33 per cent on Android.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
MyHealth Records quick access
- Parents and guardians can access the COVID-19 test results for children under the age of 18 through MyHealth Records (MHR) as soon as they are ready.
- More than 500,000 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Influenza immunization
- All Albertans, especially seniors and those at risk, are encouraged to get immunized against influenza.
- To date, 1,616,957 Albertans have received their flu shot.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Resources are also available online.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Alberta’s government is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by protecting lives and livelihoods with precise measures to bend the curve, sustain small businesses and protect Alberta’s health-care system.
Quick facts
- Legally, all Albertans must physically distance and isolate when sick or with symptoms.
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Please share acts of kindness during this difficult time at #AlbertaCares.
- Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m