Update 214: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (April 20, 4 p.m.)
Posted on April 20, 2021
The AstraZeneca vaccine rollout is ramping up across Alberta. Continue following all public health guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health-care system.
Latest updates
- Over the last 24 hours, 1,345 new cases were identified.
- There are 476 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 105 in intensive care.
- There are 18,481 active cases in the province.
- To date, 153,002 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
- In the last 24 hours, there were five additional COVID-related deaths reported: one on Jan. 20, one on Feb. 3, one on April 13, and two on April 19.
- The testing positivity rate was 10.4 per cent.
- There was an increase of 13,163 tests (3,980,901 total) for a total of 1,987,683 people tested.
- All zones across the province have cases:
- Calgary Zone: 8,098 active cases and 60,065 recovered
- South Zone: 969 active cases and 8,442 recovered
- Edmonton Zone: 4,899 active cases and 57,567 recovered
- North Zone: 2,543 active cases and 14,881 recovered
- Central Zone: 1,900 active cases and 12,026 recovered
- 72 active cases and 21 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- Alberta has identified 816 additional cases of variants of concern, bringing the provincial total to 18,603.
- Currently, 567 schools, about 23 per cent, are on alert or have outbreaks, with 3,208 cases in total.
- 353 schools are on alert, with 729 total cases.
- Outbreaks are declared in 214 schools, with a total of 2,479 cases.
- In-school transmission has likely occurred in 476 schools. Of these, 201 have had only one new case occur as a result.
- There are currently 121 active and 9,265 recovered cases at long-term care facilities and supportive/home living sites.
- To date, 1,243 of the 2,048 reported deaths (61 per cent) have been in long-term care facilities or supportive/home living sites.
COVID-19 vaccination program
- As of April 19, 1,196,428 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta. This is 26,762 doses per 100,000 population. There are now 239,277 Albertans fully vaccinated with two doses.
- Participating pharmacies and AHS clinics are offering AstraZeneca vaccines for Albertans aged 40 and older. Appointments are available through AHS and participating pharmacies.
- Beginning April 20, AHS will be adding additional walk-in clinics to every zone for eligible Albertans who are interested in receiving AstraZeneca vaccine.
- On April 20, walk-in clinics opened in Lethbridge, Camrose, Red Deer, Grande Prairie and Fort McMurray.
- On April 22, clinics will open in Brooks and Medicine Hat.
- Staff and residents in correctional facilities and shelters are also eligible for vaccines now.
- Eligible health-care workers in Phase 2C and everyone eligible in Phase 2B can book their appointment through AHS or a participating pharmacy.
- Selected physician clinics are offering vaccinations in their clinics.
- Alberta’s phased approach to vaccination focuses first on priority health-care workers and those who are at highest risk of severe outcomes.
Schools
- Alberta Education has approved requests from public and Catholic schools in Calgary and Fort McMurray to temporarily shift Grades 7 to 12 to at-home learning.
- Rapid tests will soon be available to additional schools across Alberta.
- Strong public health measures remain in place to support the health and safety of students, teachers and staff.
COVID Care Teams outreach
- If you or others in your home have been directed to self-isolate/quarantine by Alberta Health Services and are unable to do so safely at home, please contact 211 to discuss options, including accessing an assigned hotel to safely isolate (free of charge). Financial assistance may also be available in the amount of $625, upon completion of the self-isolation period.
Public health measures in place
- Targeted restrictions are in place to bend the curve of new COVID-19 infections. These mandatory, provincewide restrictions are helping protect the health system and slow the spread of COVID-19.
Enforcement of public health measures
- The government has granted certain Alberta peace officers and community peace officers temporary authority to enforce public health orders.
- Not following mandatory restrictions will result in fines of $1,000 per ticketed offence and up to $100,000 through the courts.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- All Albertans are encouraged to download the secure ABTraceTogether app, which is integrated with provincial contact tracing. The federal app is not a contact tracing app.
- Secure contact tracing is an effective tool to stop the spread by notifying people who were exposed to a confirmed case so they can isolate and be tested.
- As of April 20, 312,980 Albertans were using the ABTraceTogether app, 69 per cent on iOS and 31 per cent on Android.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
MyHealth Records quick access
- Parents and guardians can access the COVID-19 test results for children under the age of 18 through MyHealth Records (MHR) as soon as they are ready.
- More than 500,000 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Resources are also available online.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Alberta's government is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by protecting lives and livelihoods with precise measures to bend the curve, sustain small businesses and protect Alberta's health-care system.
Quick facts
- Legally, all Albertans must physically distance and isolate when sick or with symptoms.
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m