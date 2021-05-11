Update 220: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (May 11, 4:30 p.m.)
Posted on May 11, 2021
Alberta is launching a new vaccination campaign. Continue to follow the current restrictions in place for regions with high case numbers to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health-care system.
Latest updates
- Over the last 24 hours, 1,449 new cases were identified.
- There are 705 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 163 in intensive care.
- There are 24,998 active cases in the province.
- To date, 184,719 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
- In the last 24 hours, there were three additional COVID-related deaths reported: one on May 8, one on May 9, and one on May 10. One previously reported death was determined to be non-COVID-19 related. As a result, the total number of deaths will increase today by two.
- The testing positivity rate was 12.7 per cent.
- There were 11,852 tests (4,343,100 total) completed in the last 24 hours and a total of 2,093,733 people tested overall.
- All zones across the province have cases:
- Calgary Zone: 11,532 active cases and 73,507 recovered
- South Zone: 1,328 active cases and 10,011 recovered
- Edmonton Zone: 5,707 active cases and 66,107 recovered
- North Zone: 3,689 active cases and 19,532 recovered
- Central Zone: 2,713 active cases and 15,543 recovered
- 29 active cases and 19 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- Alberta has identified 256 additional cases of variants of concern, bringing the provincial total to 39,287.
- Currently, 911 schools, about 38 per cent, are on alert or have outbreaks, with 6,576 cases in total.
- 454 schools are on alert, with 1,083 total cases.
- Outbreaks are declared in 457 schools, with a total of 5,493 cases.
- In-school transmission has likely occurred in 799 schools. Of these, 270 have had only one new case occur as a result.
- There are currently 112 active and 9,466 recovered cases at long-term care facilities and supportive/home living sites.
- To date, 1,250 of the 2,119 reported deaths (59 per cent) have been in long-term care facilities or supportive/home living sites.
New vaccination campaign launches
- Back to Normal is a new phase of Alberta’s vaccination campaign, intended to emphasize the crucial importance of Albertans getting vaccinated so life can return to normal.
- This advertisement is the first element of the campaign. Additional advertising showing other aspects of daily life will be released soon.
Restrictions in place for high case regions
- Restrictions are in place. Outdoor gatherings are limited to five people, most schools have moved to online learning, retail capacity is reduced and in-person dining and services are not allowed at restaurants, bars and cafés.
- Municipalities that have fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 people and/or fewer than 30 active cases are able to return to Step 0 level restrictions.
Enforcement of public health measures
- Fines for non-compliance with public health measures have doubled to $2,000.
- Unpaid fines are backstopped with stronger fine collection actions and restrictions on registry services. For example, a person may have to pay their outstanding fine before they can renew their driver’s licence.
- Repeat offenders will be targeted with a new multi-agency enforcement framework.
- Tickets can be given at the time of an incident or post-infraction – someone who isn’t charged immediately may receive a ticket after authorities do further investigation.
COVID-19 vaccination program
- As of May 10, 1,947,004 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta, with 36.4 per cent of the population having received at least one dose. There are now 319,779 Albertans fully vaccinated with two doses.
- All Albertans age 12 and older are eligible to book appointments through AHS or a participating pharmacy provincewide.
- Legislation now allows Albertans up to three hours of paid, job-protected leave to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
- Alberta’s phased approach to vaccination focuses first on priority health-care workers and those who are at highest risk of severe outcomes.
Continuing care
- Restrictions for visitors to continuing care facilities have been eased.
- These changes will vary by site based on the design of the building, wishes of residents and other factors.
- Each site must develop their own visiting approach that falls within the guidelines set out and reflects the risk tolerance of the residents who live at that site.
Rapid testing
- Businesses and service providers are no longer required to have a health-care provider oversee their rapid testing program.
- Rapid tests are available for employers.
COVID Care Teams outreach
- If you or others in your home have been directed to self-isolate/quarantine by Alberta Health Services and are unable to do so safely at home, please contact 211 to discuss options, including accessing an assigned hotel to safely isolate (free of charge). Financial assistance may also be available in the amount of $625, upon completion of the self-isolation period.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- All Albertans are encouraged to download the secure ABTraceTogether app, which is integrated with provincial contact tracing. The federal app is not a contact tracing app.
- Secure contact tracing is an effective tool to stop the spread by notifying people who were exposed to a confirmed case so they can isolate and be tested.
- As of May 6, 314,115 Albertans were using the ABTraceTogether app, 68 per cent on iOS and 32 per cent on Android.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
MyHealth Records quick access
- Parents and guardians can access the COVID-19 test results for children under the age of 18 through MyHealth Records (MHR) as soon as they are ready.
- More than 600,000 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Resources are also available online.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Alberta’s government is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by protecting lives and livelihoods with precise measures to bend the curve, sustain small businesses and protect Alberta’s health-care system.
Quick facts
- Legally, all Albertans must physically distance and isolate when sick or with symptoms.
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Please share acts of kindness during this difficult time at #AlbertaCares.
- Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.