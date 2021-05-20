Update 225: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (May 20, 3:30 p.m.)

Albertans should get vaccinated as soon as possible and continue following restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health-care system.
Latest updates
- Over the last 24 hours, 812 new cases were identified.
- There are 665 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 177 in intensive care.
- There are 17,675 active cases in the province.
- To date, 202,442 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
- In the last 24 hours, there were four additional COVID-related deaths reported: four on May 18.
- The testing positivity rate was 9.3 per cent.
- There were 9,038 tests (4,450,645 total) completed in the last 24 hours and a total of 2,123,437 people tested overall.
- All zones across the province have cases:
- Calgary Zone: 8,132 active cases and 81,511 recovered
- South Zone: 871 active cases and 10,976 recovered
- Edmonton Zone: 4,195 active cases and 70,202 recovered
- North Zone: 2,657 active cases and 22,180 recovered
- Central Zone: 1,814 active cases and 17,555 recovered
- Six active cases and 18 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- Alberta has identified 193 additional cases of variants of concern, bringing the provincial total to 42,301.
- Currently, 772 schools, about 32 per cent, are on alert or have outbreaks, with 6,191 cases in total.
- 332 schools are on alert, with 865 total cases.
- Outbreaks are declared in 440 schools, with a total of 5,326 cases.
- In-school transmission has likely occurred in 865 schools. Of these, 262 have had only one new case occur as a result.
- There are currently 115 active and 9,551 recovered cases at long-term care facilities and supportive/home living sites.
- To date, 1,253 of the 2,162 reported deaths (58 per cent) have been in long-term care facilities or supportive/home living sites.
COVID-19 vaccination program
- As of May 19, 2,312,821 doses have been administered in Alberta, including 335,482 Albertans fully vaccinated with two doses.
- All Albertans aged 12 and older are eligible to book appointments through AHS or a participating pharmacy provincewide.
- Legislation now allows Albertans up to three hours of paid, job-protected leave to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Quarantine changes
- Quarantine rules have changed for asymptomatic close contacts who are partially or fully vaccinated.
Schools
- Beginning May 25, kindergarten to Grade 12 students in Alberta will return to in-person learning except for students in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo.
Continuing care
New interactive map shows regional vaccination rates
New vaccination campaign
- Back to Normal is a new phase of Alberta’s vaccination campaign, intended to emphasize the crucial importance of Albertans getting vaccinated so life can return to normal.
Masking exceptions for health conditions
- The rules around exemptions from wearing a mask due to a medical condition have changed. Individuals are now required to obtain a medical exception letter verifying their health condition from an authorized health-care provider.
- The medical exception letter must come from a nurse practitioner, physician or psychologist. It may be presented when in a public setting, if requested by enforcement officials or retrospectively in court if a ticket is issued.
- This is modelled after the approaches currently used in Saskatchewan and other provinces.
Restrictions in place for high case regions
- Restrictions are in place. Outdoor gatherings are limited to five people, most schools have moved to online learning, retail capacity is reduced and in-person dining and services are not allowed at restaurants, bars and cafés.
- Municipalities that have fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 people and/or fewer than 30 active cases are able to return to Step 0 level restrictions.
Enforcement of public health measures
- Fines for non-compliance with public health measures have doubled to $2,000.
- Unpaid fines are backstopped with stronger fine collection actions and restrictions on registry services. For example, a person may have to pay their outstanding fine before they can renew their driver’s licence.
- Repeat offenders will be targeted with a new multi-agency enforcement framework.
Rapid testing
COVID Care Teams outreach
- If you or others in your home have been directed to self-isolate/quarantine by Alberta Health Services and are unable to do so safely at home, please contact 211 to discuss options, including accessing an assigned hotel to safely isolate (free of charge). Financial assistance may also be available in the amount of $625, upon completion of the self-isolation period.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- All Albertans are encouraged to download the secure ABTraceTogether app, which is integrated with provincial contact tracing. The federal app is not a contact tracing app.
- Secure contact tracing is an effective tool to stop the spread by notifying people who were exposed to a confirmed case so they can isolate and be tested.
- As of May 20, 314,741 Albertans were using the ABTraceTogether app, 69 per cent on iOS and 31 per cent on Android.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
MyHealth Records quick access
- Parents and guardians can access the COVID-19 test results for children under the age of 18 through MyHealth Records (MHR) as soon as they are ready.
- More than 600,000 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Resources are also available online.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Alberta’s government is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by protecting lives and livelihoods with precise measures to bend the curve, sustain small businesses and protect Alberta’s health-care system.
Quick facts
- Legally, all Albertans must physically distance and isolate when sick or with symptoms.
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Please share acts of kindness during this difficult time at #AlbertaCares.
- Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.